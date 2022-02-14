Thiruvananthapuram: Promoting Kerala as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism has launched a high-octane musical campaign. The campaign launched during Valentine’s week is stapled with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the state. As part of the campaign, the Department of Tourism has produced a music album titled ‘Love is in the air’, featuring eight micro-love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

Kerala Tourism has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination. Sung by popular folk/indie band When Chai Met Toast, the videos have already got around one lakh views collectively, an official release said here on Monday.

Are you feeling the love? If yes, soar even higher together with this song from ‘Love is in the Air’, the music album with eight micro #love songs by popular folk/Indie rockers When Chai Met Toast.#LoveIsInTheAir💚 #ValentinesDay #Valentines2022 #Badalon #Music #KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/gjMZNURKZl — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) February 14, 2022

Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, JioSaavan and Wynk, etc, it said.

Cupid is ready to strike and it’s the right moment to play this number from ‘Love is in the Air’. The eight micro love songs in this music album by popular folk/Indie rockers When Chai Met Toast set the mood perfectly for #ValentinesDay. #LoveIsInTheAir💚 #Honeybee #Love #Music pic.twitter.com/TdGVXc8il3 — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) February 12, 2022

Pitching the campaign on Valentine’s Day, Kerala Tourism announced a contest for its social media followers to create reels using the lyrical video micro-love songs released on social media pages. The best reels will win a free trip across Kerala.

The campaign titled ‘Honeymoon Holidays’ was originally unveiled after the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent travel relaxations. It was temporarily shelved after the pandemic’s third wave started.

