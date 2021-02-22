To preserve the rich culture and art forms of Kerala, the state plays host to the 13th edition of Utsavam 2021. Organized by Kerala Tourism along with Kerala Folklore Academy, Bharat Bhavan, and District Tourism Promotion Councils. The festival brings alive Kerala’s rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditions in 30 venues across the state, the 7-day annual cultural festival ‘Utsavam 2021’ started on a colourful note on February 20. Also Read - DHSE Kerala 1st Year Result 2020 Declared for Improvement Exam At keralaresults.nic.in, Check Kerala First Year Improvement Results NOW

Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk, tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the state would perform during the 13thedition of the event.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran would inaugurate the festival, an official statement said here. Leading folklore artistes would be honoured at the function with the Utsavam Puraskaram. They include T K Baby (Onamkali Pattu), Pramod TA (Pattu& Kaalakali), Padmanabhan TR(Ambatheeradikalari), Sudarshanakumar T (Padayani), Bindu Pazhur (Mudiyettu), Malathi Balan (Uralikoothu), Rajamma A (Pooppada Thullal), K Kunhi Koran (Poorakkali),Dineshan Thekkankooran Peruvannan (Theyyam) andUmbichi K (Mangalam Kali), the statement said.

The festival aims at providing a platform to performers of folk arts many of which are on the verge of being pushed into oblivion. The event comes as a big support to artistes hit by the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

