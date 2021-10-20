Thiruvananthapuram: Are you planning to visit Kerala in the coming days? If yes, then here are some things that you should keep in mind before packing your travel bags. As you may already know, there’s no room for a breather for residents of Kerala. Over the weekend, Kerala witnessed heavy rains, flooding and other rain-related incidents in several parts of the state.Also Read - Travellers Will be Able to Fly to Kushinagar From Delhi on a Direct Flight From THIS Date

Now, the people of God's Own Country will have to brace for yet another spell of intense rainfall for the next two to three days. Scroll down for more details.

God’s Own Country Braces For More Rain – All You Need to Know

Recently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Kerala is set to receive more rain in the coming days starting Wednesday. According to IMD's prediction, the Western Ghat belt and eastern hills of the state will receive heavy to extremely heavy rains, reported the Indian Express.

According to the report, as the Southern state witnessed devastating landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts, the Kerala government for the first time has now begun evacuating people residing in landslide-prone areas in the eastern hills of the state. Meanwhile the district administrations have prepared fishermen with boats to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

IE quoted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “Chances for landslide and river overflowing are very high as we have reached the fag end of southwest monsoon. People who are residing at houses, which have been earlier identified as unfit by the state disaster management authority, should immediately move to safer locations. Necessary directions have been given to district administrations to compulsorily shift people from unfit houses and those living very close to riversides.”

Also, travellers take note! Keeping in mind the current situation, the state disaster management authority has sounded an alert in landslide-prone areas in Kerala. In many districts, the revenue department has urged people to voluntarily move out from the hill slopes prone to landslides.

Hence, it’s best advised to delay your travel plans for now till the situation gets somewhat stable.