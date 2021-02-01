Kerala is going to open a ‘Gender Park’ soon in the state and this will be the first time that India will have anything like that. This three-tower Gender Park has been created to promote gender equality and will be functional soon. A total of Rs 300 crore have been spent on it. Also Read - Jaipur Introduces Astro Tourism in The Pink City, Know All About it

Reports suggest that the inauguration of the premises will take place on February 11 by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He is likely to inaugurate a Gender Library, Gender Museum, an Amphitheatre, and a Convention Centre too. These institutions will work to bring gender equality in the 'God's Own Country.'

According to reports, the Gender Museum will feature social struggles of the past that brought a shift in the status of women. It will also have certain things from the past showing the achievements of women and turning points in their lives. On the other hand, the Gender Library will create awareness about the equal roles of each gender in the development of a society.

Notably, on February 11 the CM will also lay the foundation of the International Women’s Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC). The aim behind it is to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them a secure ecosystem and a platform to market their products.