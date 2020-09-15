God’s Own Country, Kerala will most likely open its door for tourism again in early October this year. The state has shut tourism due to the onset of the novel coronavirus since March of this year. As reported by Outlook India, during an interaction with the tourism panel members of CII’s (Confederation of Indian Industry), the decision was announced by minister Kadakampally Surendran. Reportedly, the tourism department has prepared a detailed report on the opening of tourism activities while ensuring all safety protocols. Also Read - India's Role in Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Critical in Containing Pandemic: Bill Gates

“The plan includes highlighting the importance of wellness and Ayurveda for immunity. The file has been presented to the chief minister and health department for their advice,” said Surendran.

Kerala is known for its breathtaking and stunning backwaters, ecotourism initiatives, scenic beauty, pristine beaches, exotic wildlife, sumptuous food, tea plantations, and its beautiful heritage. Also Read - COVID-19: Researchers Predict That COVID-19 Will Become A Seasonal Virus

Kerala is the most popular tourist destination; it is considered as a haven for travelers who want to unwind from the city’s hustle-bustle. Here are 5 tourist destinations in Kerala you can visit once the restrictions are lifted: Also Read - 'Battle Against COVID-19 Far From Over', Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Kochi

Known as the cultural and economic capital of Kerela, it is one of the hubs of tourist activity that attracts tourists from across the globe. Kochi has many architectural as well as historic sites for visitors.

Munnar

A local town located in the Western Ghats, Munnar is the most beautiful destination in God’s Own Country. It is also one of the highest producers of tea, one can enjoy lush greenery, rocky peaks at this divine spot in Kerala.

Kovalam

If you are a beach person, this place is for you. It is a stunning and peaceful village on the coastlines of the Arabian Sea. You can visit Samudra beach, lighthouse beach, and Hawah beach to spend quality time all by yourself or with your loved ones.

Thiruvananthapuram

This city is full of heritage, history, and rich culture. The main attraction for Hindus who visit Thiruvananthapuram also known as Trivandrum is the 16th-century Padmanabhaswamy temple.

Kannur

This city is a destination for everyone, you can explore St. Angelo Fort, walk along the Payyamabalam Beach, spot some wildlife at Aralam wildlife sanctuary, or take a ferry ride over the Laccadive Sea. This gorgeous destination has a pinch of colonial times.

Which city will you venture first?