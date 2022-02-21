Kerala’s first caravan park is planned to open in Idukki, a picturesque hill region in the state’s Idukki district. The park will open to visitors on February 25 as part of the state government’s new Caravan Tourism policy, according to state Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas. Tourist caravans are vehicles designed specifically for travel, pleasure, and lodging. The customised, attractive automobiles will be outfitted with all of the necessary amenities for a pleasant travel and stay.Also Read - 4 Beautiful and Unexplored New Zealand Landscapes That will Leave you in Awe

Caravan parks will be built in natural surroundings, with the safety and security of visitors and sanitary elements given great importance. These parks will be a completely safe and secure zone that will provide tourists with a hassle-free and stress-free experience, with important elements such as suitable fencing, enough security and safety preparations, patrols, and surveillance cameras.

What makes Caravan Tourism notable?

Experience: It allows visitors to have a memorable experience that includes the luxury of caravans, the scenic environment of caravan parks, and Village Life Experience (VLE) packages provided by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission.

Explore: The goal is to see if there is a way to make accessible but underutilised areas of the state into appealing sites for caravan travellers to park and stay.

Sustainable: The concept aims to make tourism a long-term activity that helps local communities while also expanding opportunities for the sector.

Investment: Keravan Kerala provides significant prospects for investors to run custom-built caravans for travel, and stay. It also envisions a number of partners, including local self-government organisations, playing a significant role in the establishment of environmentally friendly caravan parks.

"Each traveller wishes for a safe journey, accommodation, and food these days. The Caravan Tourism project is great hope and opportunity for people who have been unable to travel and forced to stay indoors for a long time," Riyas said in a Facebook post. Noting that houseboats had been introduced as a new product in the state tourism sector during the 1980s, he said no such product was launched in Kerala after that. A caravan is the latest product launched by the state in the tourism sector after houseboats, Mohammad Riyas mentioned.

Pointing to the response to the new initiative, the minister said that there has been a positive response for the initiative from the investors since the announcement in September last year. So far 154 applications have been received for 303 caravans from the private sector. As many as 67 people have already come forward for the first 100 Caravan parks, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)