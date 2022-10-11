Kochi: Good news for women travelling to Kochi. Kerala government has launched ‘She Lodge’ facilities aiming to provide safe accommodation for women travelling to the city. The program was undertaken by the Kochi Corporation as one of the significant programs taken out after ‘Sammridhi’, the ‘meals for Rs 10’ program. The ‘She Lodge’ initiative aims to provide safe accommodation for women at affordable prices.Also Read - Heritage Of Mahakal Lok: Know The Story Of Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

A hotel complex owned by the corporation at the Paramara Lodge was converted into ‘She Lodge’. A total of Rs 4.8 crore was spent on the project. It was earlier planned to launch as an Onam gift during the Onam season, but was delayed. With this project, women will be able to get budget-friendly accommodation. They can also get three meals a day from the Sammridhi scheme. Also Read - Kochi Shocker: 2 Women Beheaded, Throats Sliced as Part of 'Human Sacrifice'; Probe Underway

SHE LODGE WILL HAVE FOLLOWING FACILITIES:

Two dormitories have also been set up where one can stay for Rs 150 a day, which includes the daily rent of Rs 100 and the cost of the food from Sammridhi. Different rates for financially backward women are also being considered.

There are around 90 single and double bedrooms with attached bathroom facilities.

Each room has a table, a chair and a cupboard.

A large common dining facility has also been set up.

CCTV surveillance has also been arranged for the safety of residents.

The facility aims to provide relief to a large number of women who visit Kochi by themselves for job interviews, exams and court proceedings. Also Read - Male Priest Caught Wearing Burqa In Kerala, This Is The Reason He Gave To Police