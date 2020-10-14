After six months of lockdown, Kerala is now open for tourists once again. The state government has decided to welcome guests to revive the tourism sector in Kerala. Though major tourist hotspots in the state will be open for visitors, beaches will remain closed till November 1. If you are thinking to visit Kerala, do not forget the mandatory step which is to register yourself on www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. Also Read - Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Closed For Devotees Till Oct 15 After 12 Staff Test COVID Positive

As per Kerala’s Tourism Minister Kadkampally Surendran, “The state has decided to reopen its tourist destinations in a phased manner in the wake of the crisis being faced by various stakeholders dependent on tourism, said. The unlock-4 guidelines of the Center have allowed the tourism sector to be reopened after taking precautions. Taking note of this, the state has decided to reopen the tourism sector and this would be a big relief for the ailing sector.” Also Read - In a First in India, Kerala Woman With Rare 'Pompe' Disease Delivers Healthy Baby in Kochi Hospital

Those who are planning to visit the ‘God’s Own Country’ and stay there for over 7 days are required to either carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo a COVID-19 test post entering the state. You will be allowed to stay in Kerala only after showing a negative report.

Tourists who are planning a trip to Kerala for less than seven days are not required to carry a COVID19 negative report. However, everyone needs to follow social distancing rules, wear face masks, and keep sanitizers.