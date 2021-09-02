Kerala: Looking for a beach vacay? What better than sun, sand, shade, surf and truck loads of fun in the beaches, right? Well, if you are looking for just all that we have mentioned, then head to Kerala on your next trip! Called as the “God’s own country”, Kerala has an abundance of breathtaking beaches that are perfect for your next fun getaway with family. Check them out here.Also Read - Kerala Beaches to Reopen For Public From Today After Months-long Closure Due to COVID-19

5 Stunning ‘Beachy’ Reasons to Visit Kerala. Check Them Out

Varkala Beach

A quiet and an isolated sandy beach, Varkala beach is less crowded than another popular beach – Kovalam, and offers breathtaking views. The striking beach lies at the bottom of a long stretch of cliff that's bordered by beach shacks and shops. You can stay right on the cliff, overlooking the ocean, or set back from it. What more do you need? People come here from all over the country and the world. Don't forget to add this to your "beach bucket list".

Bekal Beach

Next one in the list is Bekal beach in Kerala. It lies in Kasaragod district. The virgin beauty of Bekal beach is an ideal place for some quiet and relaxing time. The centuries old fort in the beach, Bekkal Fort, facing the Arabian sea, is worth exploring too.

Kovalam Beach

Many of you would have already heard about Kovalam beach in Kerala. Just as Goa’s popular Calangute and Baga beaches, Kovalam is a much preferred beach in Kerala which is located not far from the capital, Trivandrum. It’s actually made up of two main coves—Hawa (also referred to as Eve’s Beach) and Lighthouse Beach. Lighthouse is the biggest and busiest of the two, with its promenade lined with open-air restaurants. Interestingly, Kovalam is a popular surfing destination in India. You can also try motorboat riding there.

Poovar Beach

Poovar is a natural wonder where lake, river and sea meet the land. Poovar beach near the Kovalam beach separates the river Neyyar from the sea. This beautiful beach is a favourite spot for those who prefer solitude and serenity. Its beauty will calm your heart and soul instantly. Don’t believe us? Go, experience it yourself!

Cherai Beach

Located on Vypeen Island, which can be reached from Kochi by ferry and then a bus or auto rickshaw ride through the villages and paddy fields—Cherai beach is isolated. A substantial portion of the main beach was recently beautified, which included the addition of a new walkway. One of the remarkable sights there is beach and lagoon so close together. In fact, it is the longest beach in Kochi. This shallow, calm 10-km long beach is called the “The Princess of Arabian Sea”. Interestingly, the beach is located near to Kochi International Airport which makes it easily accessible too.