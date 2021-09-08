Kerala Travel Update: Planning to visit Kerala anytime soon? Well, there is a piece of good news for fully vaccinated tourists, you no longer require undergoing an RT-PCR test, according to information shared by the national carrier Air India on Twitter. As per the tweet, you can travel to the state without a negative RT-PCR report.Also Read - Kerala Plus One Exam: 48 Students Approach Supreme Court Against Offline Plus One Exams

The tweet further read that fully vaccinated individuals will have to carry a certificate for both doses. “Important update for Domestic Passengers. Fully vaccinated passengers are required to carry valid vaccination certificate for both doses,” it read. Also Read - West Bengal Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers From 7 More Countries on Arrival. Full List Here

Check out the tweet here:

Also Read - Karnataka Asks Students, Employees In Kerala To Defer Their Return To State Till October End | Details Here

If you are travelling to Karela, follow these guidelines:

No RT-PCR test report is required for fully vaccinated travellers.

Carry a valid vaccination certificate for both doses.

Meanwhile, after recording 30,000 or more daily cases for several days, Kerala is seeing a gradual decrease in the fresh number of cases since last week and on Tuesday it reported 25,772 new COVID-19 infections pushing the caseload to 42,53,298.

On September 3, the state had reported 29,322 cases after reporting over 30,000 cases for several days and since then the numbers have gradually declined.

With 189 deaths today, the total fatalities to date have reached 21,820, a state government release said. The test positivity rate (TPR) has also declined after it reached nearly 20 percent several days ago.

Kerala is one of the largest contributors to the overall COVID-19 tally of India.