Cheraman Juma Masjid is built in 629CE by Malik Deenar is situated in Kerala's Methala. The mosque has undergone renovation and is now ready to reopen. It will soon be a part of the famous Muziris Heritage Tourism circuit. This is India's first mosque ever and is the oldest in the sub-continent. This mosque is stacked with heritage value and the reopening is eagerly awaited.

It was renovated in 1984 as well. This time, the renovation costs around INR 1.14 crores and emphasises retaining the original woodwork.

"Once the old style is restored, the upper portion of the masjid will be used for the tourism project. The underground hall will be used exclusively for prayer," says Faisal E B, Administrator of the Cheraman Juma Masjid. The mosque can accommodate 5000 people in the prayer hall. Besides the old structure, an Islamic heritage museum with two storeys has also been constructed.

This old mosque is filled with Kerala style of architecture. It is much known and liked for its style and crafts. The mosque is believed to have been destroyed by the Portuguese in the past. To give a taste of Kerala architectural values, clay tiles are being used for the roof. This renovation has taken 30 months!