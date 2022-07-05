Kharchi Festival 2022: India is like a colourful mosaic of many festivals that highlight the culture, traditions, and heritage of each state. The diversity of this nation is such that every day unravels a new story that is hidden in the nooks and crannies of the land. A part of this rich legacy, though not so popular, Kharchi Festival celebrated in Tripura, is one such untold story.Also Read - What is Assam's Baikho Festival Celebrated by Rabhas For Good Harvest And Rain?

While this is an annual festival fare, the celebrations were put to a halt due to the pandemic for the past two years. This year, people in this north-eastern state are too excited to go back to their grand festive celebrations. Usually, Kharchi Puja falls during the month of June-July and goes on for a week.

Visit https://t.co/C83SY9V6Pa and let the unique celebration of Kharchi unfold. Celebrating the festival, a 7-days long colourful fair is held in Agartala, Tripura and the beauty of the festival lies in its universal celebration across all religions and cultures. pic.twitter.com/ONJKaDeszE — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 24, 2022

What is Kharchi Festival?

Every religious festival is centered around a specific deity and a story is associated with it. But, in Kharchi Festival, 14 deities are worshipped. With words we make associations and more often than not, the meaning is within them. Tracing its etymology, ‘khar’ means sin and ‘çhi’ means cleaning. Therefore, together the name translates to – cleaning of sins.

Every year, people flock the Chaturdash Devata Mandir that is about 8 km from Agartala for celebrations. As the name suggests, it is the abode of 14 gods and goddesses.

Sounds like any other religious festival? Well, before one makes judgments, in this festival, it is the head of those 14 deities which is worshipped and not the entire body. This adds an intriguing hue to the celebrations. While this festival is integral to the indigenous community, the rituals are influenced by Brahmanical Hindus.

It is a popular religious shrine of Tripura, where thousands of devotees across the country assemble to celebrate ‘Kharchi Festival’ with great pomp. @TripuraTourism @naresh_n8 pic.twitter.com/7xqLOhQFDY — MyGov Tripura Official (@TripuraMygov) October 30, 2021

The temple of the 14 gods was built during the reign of Maharaja Krishna Manikya. This is an age-old tradition being celebrated from some time around 1760 AD and since has been an annual occasion for the community to come together and soak in the festivities.

Traditions and rituals

It is said that every year the puja is commenced after the head priest, Chantai, and others take the 14 deities to a river. Post the holy bathing ceremony, the idols are brought back to the Chaturdash temple and adorned with flowers, petals, and other ritualistic ornamentations.

Saraswati, Durga, Lakshmi, Shiva, Durga, Kartikeya, Brahma, Ganesh, Ganag, Agni, Himadri, Prithvi, Samudra and Kamadeva are the 14 gods and goddesses who are revered in the festival and paid obeisance to.

After the festival culminates, 11 gods are taken back inside the Andarmahal and are kept there until this day arrives again next year. Only three out of 14 gods are worshipped throughout the year. An interesting part of this festival is the way it unifies communities.

Religious fanfare of 2022

As the Kharchi festival will return after two years, the state tourism department is bracing for an influx of tourists and worshippers from across India. Touted as one of the harmonious syntheses of tribal and non-tribal communities, the festival witnesses a different aura and zeal altogether.

There will be numerous stalls in place catering for the public with religious fervours. Additionally, tight security will be deployed in order to ensure safe celebrations throughout the week.