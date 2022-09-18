“The life of inner peace, being harmonious and without stress, is the easiest type of existence”.Also Read - Bookmark These 10 Best Places In India To Explore In October

There are times when you just want to unwind and escape the frantic routine of your life. There is no disputing that a fight exists constantly in our fast-paced life, a battle to discover inner tranquilly and situate ourselves in this cosmos. But no matter how stressed you feel, some places will take your mind off your constricted life. Situated at the base of the picturesque Aravalli Hills, StayVista Khohar Haveli in Sohna, Haryana is a hidden gem, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Aravali Hills are the oldest fold mountains in the world, full of blue bulls, wild hares, peacocks and a host of coloured wings.

What Makes Khohar Haveli Special?

StayVista Khohar Haveli is a beautiful blend of 18th-century architecture and modern comforts. With 6 bedrooms – 5 on the ground floor and 1 on the first floor, the Haveli has all amenities, including AC, Wi-Fi, heater, and attached bathrooms are offered in all rooms. The property is a visual delight for holidaymakers as it revives the grandeur of the Mughal Emperors.

Witness Beautiful Sunsets

It has outstanding 360-degree views of the Aravalli Hills. Besides, there are gorgeous terraces from where you can witness the most beautiful sunsets and sunrises with all shades of crimson and scarlet while sipping on some masala chai. The octagonal water fountain, fresco paintings and beautiful artefacts make the Haveli different and special.

Food

How do you justify the reason behind travelling? Is it simply to quench your wanderlust or the greed of salivating tongue? Well, the latter sounds more of a reason or to say more engrossing. The food at the Haveli was to die for. Everything cooked by their chef was luscious and moreish, but Mutton Keema and Roghan Josh stole the whole show.

Generous, Humble Staff

Other than this, the staff were accommodating, helpful and humble. Their kindness and generosity will leave a mark on your heart. From the moment of arrival to your last minute at the place, you will be treated with royalty.

How To Reach Khohar Haveli

What makes Khohar more impeccable is its distance from Delhi-NCR, making it easier for people to plan weekend getaways and journeys. Located near Sohna, the Haveli is just about an 1.5 hour drive from Delhi (approx 55 km). One can easily drive down to this property from Delhi/Noida. If you don’t want to drive, book a cab (that’s the easiest way to reach!).

Distance from Indira Gandhi International Airport – 45 km.

Distance from Gurgaon Railway Station – 27 km.

Distance from Sohna Bus Stand – 12 km.

Verdict: Clear sky, patches of clouds, pastureland; this place has it all. With a unique fusion of old-world beauty and modern amenities, Khohar Haveli can be your ideal staycation alternative if you’re going to step out for a retreat and appreciate the vibrant colours of nature.

For story ideas, tips and review suggestions, you can reach out to himanshu.shekhar@india.com