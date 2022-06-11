Weekend Getaways: Kiraak (meaning awesome) Hyderabad, as the people here like to call the city of Nizam, Hyderabad is a vintage city that continues to thrive in its modern ways of life. It is steeped in culture and heritage. There is a multiplicity of things the city offers — a rich and unique history, metropolitan malls, relaxing hill stations, and a finger lickin good cuisine. The Hyderabadi biryani is to die for! It feels like the authentic recipes from the Nizam have been carried forward to this 21st century. Hyderabad may not be the first place you wish to visit but it should definitely be on your travel list. The charms and paradoxes of the city should be witnessed at least once.Also Read - Chai Pe Charcha On Top Of The World: A Trip To Kolukkumalai - The Highest Tea Estate to Experience Divine Sunrise Ever

Nagarjuna Sagar, Warangal, Hampi, etc are a few of the first associations we make when speaking of travelling to Hyderabad. Little did we know that there are places beyond these great sites. The city of pearls has some unique gems in store which make up for the perfect weekend getaway. Also Read - Karnataka's Best Kept Secrets: 7 Unexplored Gems To Put On Your Travel List

Kanaki Waterfalls

Kanaki or the Kanakdurga waterfalls offer a beautiful respite from the mundane lifestyle. Three waterfalls cascade and converge at the pool below where visitors enjoy a relaxing swim. Breathtaking grasslands surround the area. There is a nearby Durga temple that has historical connotations associated with it. It is said that people from villages in close proximity came here to offer their prayers to Kanak Durga. A short road trip that leads to a beautiful waterfall can only be an ideal weekend getaway to plan right away!

Papikondalu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papikondalu Tourism (@papikondalu_)

Often considered the southern counterpart of Kashmir, the picturesque vistas of nature in Papikondalu is simply divine. The hillock boasts of a magnificent Godavari river along with the quaintness of the greenery. One can avail cruise packages and also camp under the stars at this beautiful destination. There are other nearby temples and Papikondalu National Park which one can visit when in Papikandalu. The combination of adventure and relaxation makes it the ideal weekend getaway.

Laknavaram Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel South India (@travelsouthindia)

There is something peaceful and serene about water. It somehow calms our nerves. By looking at the pristine water of Lake Laknavaram, one is to experience a similar peace within. Locally known as Laknavaram Cheruvu, it is a man-made lake built by the rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty in the 13th century. There are 13 small islands dotted around the lake but only 3 are currently accessible. The famous suspension bridges connect these three islands with the shore as well as with each other. There are various fun activities to chose from while traversing across this place. The splendid mountain view and the lake makes for a precious scenic beauty worth going at least once.

Srisailam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyder Khan (@khanhyder_)

With its name etched in Hindu mythology, Srisailam is located amidst the green covers of Nallamala woods. This place is a popular pilgrim spot for those who are on the quest to visit 12 Jyotirlinga temples. Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple and Bhramaramba Devi Temple are among the famous temples around. Sitting in the cable car on the ropeway, one can cherish the breathtaking greenlands surrounding the destination. The million years old Akkamahadevi caves are must-visit when in Srisailam.

Belum caves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Tripathi | India 🇮🇳 (@abhi.d.traveller)



Traversing the terrains of the longest and second-largest cave in India cannot be missed when in Hyderabad. These caves are filled with stalactites and stalagmites; when stroked one can hear music! The explored length of the caves is said to be 3.5 km but only a 1.5 km stretch is open to the public. Parts of these caves are said to be used by Buddhist monks. There is a large statue of Buddha nearby too. This is another thrilling adventure to walk through the ridges and patterns created over the years in these limestone caves.

Mahbubnagar

This is an ideal getaway, especially for all the history buffs out there. Named after a former Nizam, Mahabhubnagar was once called Palamoor. There are multiple religious and historical places surrounding it. There is a 700-year-old banyan tree whose branches sprawl over approximately three acres of land. There is also the Mallelatheertham waterfall nearby if you wish to beat the summer heat. One can enjoy the beauty of the reservoirs, and historical vestiges of the place and also offer prayers at temples. This is a power-packed weekend spot to go out with families.

Pack your bags now and drive away to these Kiraak spots!