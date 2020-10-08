Kolkata, the ‘cultural capital of India’ has been announced as the safest city for women in the country. The latest data of the National Crime Record Board (NCRB) reveals that Kolkata has topped the list of 19 Indian cities considered safe for women. Also Read - Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy Aboard IndiGo Flight Travelling From Delhi to Bengaluru, Pictures Go Viral

This is good news for all and especially for solo women travellers. Now you know where to plan a trip to. The NCRB report states that Kolkata has recorded the least number (14) of cases of alleged sexual assault in India and there were zero cases of sexual harassment in the city in 2019. Also, it did not record even a single case of an attempt to commit rape. Moreover, women who complained of sexual assault were above 18.

Notably, cases of sexual assault come under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to a senior police official in Kolkata, better policing and good, aware citizens have helped in making the city, a safer place for women.

If we talk about other cities in the list, Patna and Coimbatore followed Kolkata in the lesser number of cases of sexual assault. In Coimbatore, 1 such case was reported whereas in Patna 13 cases of sexual assault were reported. Kolkata and Coimbatore recorded zero number of cases of sexual harassment whereas, in Patna, the number of such cases was 12.