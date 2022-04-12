Kolkata’s Positive Cafe: In Kolkata’s Ballygunge neighbourhood, a cafe run by seven HIV-positive youngsters is attracting prejudice-free customers from all walks of life while also dispelling myths about the disease. Dr. Kallol Ghosh’s ‘Positive Cafe,’ which began in a 100-square-foot garage in Jodhpur Park in 2018, has recently moved to larger premises in Ballygunge to accommodate the growing influx of clients.Also Read - Signs of Recovery For Bali Following Indonesia's Early Reopening: Survey

Ghosh, who claimed that this was the first such cafe in Asia, on Monday told PTI, "Our regular customers don't have any hang-ups about visiting a place managed by HIV-positive people. We provide every visitor leaflets giving out all details about the cafe." "Most of them say they don't have a problem, although some still leave. People in their twenties are very receptive and progressive. It must be kept in mind that HIV does not spread like other contagious diseases," he said.

Recalling the initial days of struggle, Ghosh, who runs an NGO for HIV-positive children, said that he had difficulty finding a place to set up the cafe but, after some convincing, the landlord of a standalone building in Jodhpur agreed to rent out the garage to him.

The seven teenagers are in charge of everything from preparing coffee, fish, and chips to sandwiches, to serving them to clients. People connect over coffee, therefore by providing coffee, these young people are demonstrating that they are also a valuable part of society and removing the stigma associated with HIV-AIDS Positives. “Some neighbours, however, objected to our venture claiming that garbage generated from our cafe may spread AIDS in the vicinity. Mind you, this was an upscale locality in South Kolkata,” he said.

“It was a difficult battle but the city never turned its face away. Now, at our new Ballygunge address, a cross-section of Kolkatans – from young professionals, students, and executives to homemakers and even celebrities – throng our place without any hesitation. This new address has a bigger space and can handle the rush better,” he added.

So the next time you’re in Kolkata, make a point of getting a cup of coffee from these delightful people who are full of hope. Aside from coffee, the menu includes a variety of muffins, pastries, and sandwiches, all of which are prepared by trained employees.