Kolkata-Varanasi Road Trip: Humming the tunes of "Khayike Paan Banaras Wala" (we recommend the Amitabh Bachchan version), venture out on this 15 hours long road trip. Be it the want of escaping toxic work-life or the constant chitter-chatter of a bustling city, a quick getaway over the weekend might come in handy to rejuvenate yourselves. Plan a road trip from Kolkata to Varanasi and explore some colourful stops on the way.

Here is all the information you need to plan this trip along with a complete list of places to hang out.

Total Distance

The total distance that would be covered on this trip is 683 km and would take approximately 14 hours. You could choose to cover the entire distance in one stretch or divide the whole trip into smaller periods spread across two days, depending on how much time you want to spend at your favorite spots. The drive might appear exhausting but crossing two states before reaching the destination gives the opportunity of adding new chapters to your travel diaries.

Places to Visit Between Kolkata and Varanasi

While Bodh Gaya is the most popular place on this trip. It is at a 9 hours drive from Kolkata and six hours drive from Varanasi. The place is famous for being one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Buddhist pilgrims. The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is a sacred site thronged by devotees all around the year. Apart from this, here is a complete list of stops you could make on the Kolkata-Varanasi trip. You could unwind at these places, consider them as resting places or plan a whole trip to explore each of these places separately:

Bandel

You could stop at Bandel after a two hour drive from Kolkata. It is one of the neighborhoods in the Hooghly district of Kolkata, founded by the early Portuguese settlers here. The Basilica of the Holy Rosary or the Bandel church built in 1599 is one of the oldest catholic churches in the state and the country. It stands a memorial to the Portuguese settlements in the state.

Bardhaman

Stop at this sprawling city to explore gorgeous Hindu temples, 108 in number, all beautifully lined up next to a pond and other sculptures.

Barhanti

It is a small tribal village in Raghunathpur subdivision of the Purulia district of West Bengal. It is situated beside Baranti Lake. It is a growing, but quiet, tourist spot. The lake is beautiful and resorts near the lake provide a good resting place.

Giridh

This town in Jharkhand is rich in flora and houses many attractions including Parasnath Hills, Khandoll Park, Usri Falls, Shikharji, Jharkhand Dham and more. You can also find some restaurants providing authentic cuisine of the state.

Parasnath Hills

It is a range of hills in Giridh district of Jharkhand, with the highest peak being 1350 metres tall, requires a special mention. Named after the 23rd Tirthankara, this place is one of the most important pilgrimage centres for Jains. Twenty of Jain Tirthankaras attained salvation on this hill. The scenic view of green landscape from the top of the hill isn’t something you would want to miss out.

Bodh Gaya

After reaching Gaya, it would be a faux pas to miss out on the Mahabodhi Bodhi Temple complex housing the 25 meters tall stone statue of Buddha, the Bodhi tree where a descendant of the sacred fig tree under which Buddha attained enlightenment is still growing.

Sasaram

The tombs of Sher Shah Suri, the first emperor of Suri dynasty and other descendants are found in this town of Bihar. Sher Shah was buried here in a magnificent tomb as Sasaram was his hometown.

Just a three-hour drive after this, humming the tunes of “Khayike Paan Banaras Valla”, reach Varanasi, where is a plethora of activities you could engage yourselves in- enjoy boat rides, behold the mesmerizing view of early morning and evening Aartis, try the most famous Banarasi Paan and let your mouth be filled with succulent dishes you could find only in Banaras and nowhere else!