Konkan in Maharashtra is probably the state’s most underrated regions. With a beautiful coastal stretch starting from Thane district and going all the way down to Goa, Konkan is home to some of the most beautiful beaches and the most majestic forts. Come monsoon and the weather in the region goes from sweltering hot to pleasantly cool. Konkan turns a new leaf with its forests receiving a fresh coat of green. The places in Konkan are perfect for travelers who want to get away from all the hubbub of the city life and find some solace in the lap of nature. Heres where you should head to in Konkan this monsoon.

Ganpatipule

The temple town with ample greenery and virgin beaches, Ganpatipule is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of the Konkan stretch. You can visit Swayambhu Ganpati Temple, Ganpatipule beach, backwaters and a museum called Prachin Konkan or simply relax by the beach in one of the many hotels in the area.

You can either reach Ganpatipule by road which is a scenic stretch or you can reach here by train, the nearest railhead is Ratnagiri. From here you can use public transport or hire a car to reach Ganpatipule. It will take you about 45 minutes to an hour to reach.

Alibaug

Another coastal town, Alibaug is known for its beaches, fort and villas. A weekend getaway for most Mumbaikars, it is a place to unwind and relax. Monsoon may make the beaches inaccessible due to high tide but the beauty of the place is breathtaking in the rains. Sip a hot cuppa as you look at the waves. When here, dont forget to visit the majestic fort of Murud-Janjira.

You can drive down to Alibaug or take a ferry from Gateway of India, Mumbai. It will take you an hour to reach Alibaug by sea from where you can take a rickshaw to your resort.

Dapoli

This town boasts of having one of the longest beaches in the country. Sea forts like the Suvarnadurg Fort, Karde beach and Unhavare which is a hot spring are some of its main attractions. But when in Dapoli, do attend the Harnai fish auction and visit the Panhalekaji Buddhist caves.

The nearest railhead is Khed, which is 40 km away from Dapoli. However, it is better to drive down to Dapoli as the beaches and sightseeing options in this town are far and the public transport service isn’t very great.

Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri isn’t just famous for its mangoes, it is also a tourist destination known for its beaches, monuments and temples. The port city is known for its black sand beach, the Mandvi beach, Ratnadurga fort and Thibaw Palace. You can drive down National Highway 17 to reach Ratnagiri but the better option is by train. Ratnagiri is now very easily accessible thanks to the Konkan Railway line that started operations in the early ’90s.

Malvan

The Malvan region of Maharashtra is also very serene with white sand beaches lined with coconut trees and blue waters inviting you to get out of the bustling city life. From Tarkarli, which is famous for its water sports to Vengurla, which is surrounded by hills and lush greenery, there is a lot to explore in Malvan. Watching the sunset, relaxing by the beach and enjoying yummy Malvani cuisine are a few things you can do here.

If you are going by road to Malvan from Pune or Mumbai, it makes for a long road trip as it will take you about eight to nine hours to reach your destination. However, if you are taking the train, you can get off at Sindhudurg or Kudal railway station. From here you can book a cab to reach Malvan which lies 30 km away.

Photographs: Shutterstock