Seoul: Korean Air, South Korea’s flag carrier airline, said on Tuesday that it will restore its international flights to half of the pre-Covid levels by September. This is owed to the increased travel demand that emerged as Covid-19 related restrictions were eased off. The company is planning to restart flights for some of its international routes.Also Read - South Korea Launches First Satellite With Homegrown Rocket

As per the report of Yonhap News Agency, Korean Air currently operates one-third of the 120 international flights it offered before the pandemic hit the airline industry in early 2020. Starting July, Korean Air will resume some international routes to the US, Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia while expanding the number of flights on those routes, the company said in a statement. Also Read - 8 Countries Where Indian Rupee is Stronger And Travel Won't Burn a Hole in Your Pocket

The carrier was originally planning to restore the number of its international flights to 50 per cent of the 2019 level by the end of 2022 in line with the government’s flight restoration plans. In April, the Transport Ministry announced it will help local airlines restore the number of inbound and outbound flights to 50 per cent of the 2019 level by the year’s end. Also Read - South Korea to Lift 7-day Mandatory Quarantine and Aviation Regulations Beginning Today

If the flight restoration goes as planned, the number of the country’s overall international flights will reach 2,420 a week, or 51 per cent of the 2019 level, in November, the Ministry said. The carrier plans to inject the A380 superjumbo into routes to New York, Hong Kong, and Japan from July to absorb rising travel demand.

(With inputs from IANS)