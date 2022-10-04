Kullu Dussehra 2022: The abode of Gods, Kullu is perched in elegance in Himachal Pradesh. A breathtakingly spectacular destination, festivities here have a striking tone to it. This serene town atop hills is rustic in its modern ways. While the country is doused in colourse of celebration, Kullu is famous for its Dussehra festivities. It is an international level event that attracts almost 4-5 lakhs of people every years. With unique cultures, traditions and customs, Kullu Dussehra makes up for a mega event.Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Best Places In Delhi To Watch Ravan Dahan

KULLU DUSSEHRA 2022 DATES

Kullu Dussehra is slightly different from how Vijaydashmi or dussehra is celebrated in rest of India. While the fervour culminates on the tenth day of Durga Puja, here the celebrations’ ball is set rolling on Dussehra. Therefore, it is almost a week long celebration unlike other places ion India.

Date: October 5, 2022 (Wednesday)

The celebration will commence from October 5 and go on till seven days.

KULLU DUSSEHRA 2022 CELBRATIONS

The chariot procession of Lord Raghunath is the cardinal attraction of Kullu Dussehra. A week long carnival begins from the Vijayldashmi day, (10 the day of Navratri) and is held at Dhalpur Maidaan in Kullu.

The procession carries Lord Raghunath and other minor deities through the pleasant weather against flowing streams. With people flocking the process as it passes through the maidaan, eventually everyone regale in the dancing, drinking and feasting for a week.

The Kala Kendra festival is held at night where several activities and cultural events take place. Thousands of people from all over the country and world visit this place during Dussehra.

LAST DAY OF KULLU DUSSEHRA

On the sixth day o fthe week long festival, village devtas are assembled, fish, crab, lamb etc ar esacrifiecd and also there is a huge bonfire too. It is said that this is a sight toyou cannot afford t miss.

Various cultural processions from different countries are invited, almost like the processions during our national festivals. Thus one can see the difference between the Kullu Dussehra and the Dussehra being celebrated in different parts of the country. The celebrations are concluded with a bonfire that signifies the burning of Lanka, and the idol of Lord Raghunath is brought back to its original position through a grand procession.

LEGEND OF KULLU DUSSEHRA

The history of this spellbinding carnival dates back to the 17th century when the local king, Jagat Singh, installed an idol of Lord Raghunath on his throne on the advice of a Brahmin in order to eradicate his curse, after taking it from Lord Rama’s kingdom, Ayodhya. After this, Lord Raghunath was declared as the ruling deity of the valley. According to traditions, a huge statue of the deity is now installed on a beautifully designed chariot, on the first day of the Festival, in the presence of other village gods and goddesses. The devotees after offering their prayers and respects to the deity take him to different sites across the Dhalpur Maidan.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating Kullu Dussehra on October 5. He will participate in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival and witness this unique Rath Yatra of more than 300 Deities. It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country will be participating.