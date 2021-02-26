Kumbh Mela 2021: Holy Kumbh Mela offers devotees from the country and abroad a special occasion to witness the spiritual, cultural, and social diversity of India. The visitors to Prayagraj Kumbh have been experienced the purity and sacredness of the holy Ganges for centuries now. Now, during the divine and magnificent Haridwar Kumbh as well, the pilgrims from across the globe will be experiencing similar bliss while taking a holy dip in the clean Ganga. Here’s all you need to know about the Kumbh Mela 2021: Also Read - International Travel: New Travel Guidelines For Tourists From Today, All You Need to Know

This year, the Kumbh Mela will be held for a shorter span than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Uttarakhand government has issued that the Maha Kumbh will be only 30 days. It will be organized from April 1 to April 30, 2021. The last Kumbh Mela was celebrated in Haridwar from Makar Sankranti i.e. January 14, 2010, to Shakh Purnima Snan, April 28, 2010.

Kumbh at Haridwar is being organised in a planned manner and all the measures are being taken for COVID-19 related safety. Devotees attending the Kumbh Snan are requested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. This time, the Kumbh Mela will be a bit different from all the melas that happened before. Scroll down for the changes that will occur during this Kumbh Mela:

Kumbh Mela 2021 Details: Changes at religious places, dharamshalas:

Pilgrims from other states will have to furnish details of their home state, district, and Tehsil and have to submit a Corona fitness certificate.

Pilgrims will be allowed to enter religious places only after wearing masks.

Anybody having found Covid-19 symptoms during thermal screening will be immediately isolated and reported to the Mela administration and control room.

Ashrams and Dharamshalas will be sanitized from time to time.

Kumbh Mela 2021 Details: Changes at bathing Ghats:

Police personnel, trained volunteers, staff, and swimmers will be deployed to ensure safety and safe distance at bathing ghats in the Mela area.

Dustbins will be kept at ghats for disposal of used gloves, masks, and disposal of bio-medical waste.

Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant ladies, and children below 10 years of age should not possibly enter the ghats.

Kumbh Mela 2021 Details: Changes at rest houses:

Pilgrims will be allowed to come out only after showing the registration certificate, RTPCR test report.

Provisions of Covid-19 related Sops are to be followed.

Personnel deployed at rest houses will be equipped with PPE kits.

Kumbh Mela 2021 Details: Changes at parking lots:

Separate parking lots for vehicles coming from separate directions.

Provisions of toilets, drinking water, and sanitizer for vehicle drivers at parking lots.

Participation in the holy bath and other religious activities will be allowed only with registration on the web portal and admission pass.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari