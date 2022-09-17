Kuno National Park: Madhya Pradesh boasts of some of the most unique and rich vegetation cover. Amongst the many hidden gems is the Kuno Palpur National Park that is snuggles between the Vindhyan Hills in the state. With a large and lush forest cover, Madhya Pradesh is often considered as one a haven for preserving flora and fauna. Now this park is also home to 8 cheetahs from Namibia as a part of the Cheetah reintroduction programme. The spotted wild cats arrived in Gwalior on September 17 and will now take their time to adapt to whole new setting of wilderness.Also Read - How Will Cheetahs Be Translocated To Kuno Palpur National Park? 5 Points

With this arrival of, a once extinct specie in India, the tourism is set to grow exponentially at the Kuno Palpulr National Park. Now it has a new spotlight that will attract many tourists to enjoy the many other species and also specially the cheetahs.

The National park is dotted with a majority of Kardhai, Salai and Khair trees offering a rich diversity and very high density for the creatures roaming in glory. Amidts the dense jungles, a silent spectactor is the Kuno river.

It is interesting to note that earlier the place was ruled by some ancient forts that are now covered with forest vegeatation. Once a hunting ground for the maharajas, is now a home to preserve rich fauna and flore

Kuno has some very interesting spots which will intrigue the tourists coming to this national park. Popularly referred as the Kuno Palpur among local people, Palpur refers to the first village relocated from inside the park which was habilitated near to a small fort know as Palpur Ki Gadhi. Other than this other points of interests for tourists are Doab Kund, Kuno River, Kanji House, Khemcha Lake, Ker kho and Gravity Pipeline.

his place is bubbling with animals such as Indian wolf, spotted deer, black buck, monkeys, Indian leopard, sambhar, Chinkara, jackals, fox, bears and nilgai. This wildlife sanctuary is most famous for conserving Asiatic Lions which are amongst the endangered species.