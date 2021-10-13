Ladakh: There are more than one reasons to visit Ladakh that is home to arid mountains, picturesque gompas, meditational mani walls, multi-hued flags and now highest motorable road in the world. Yes, you heard us right!Also Read - BB15 Contestant Karan Kundrra Has THIS Place on Top of His Travel Bucket List - Find Out

Located at an elevation of 2750 – 7672 meters above sea level, Ladakh is blessed with incredible topography that comprises of hilly terrains, high altitude peaks and the lush green grasslands. Recently, this place got the highest motorable road in India, smashing the previous record held by Bolivia. Isn't this phenomenal? Read on to find some of the interesting facts about this.

World’s Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh – Check Interesting Facts

The 52-km long tarmac road is at an incredible height of 19,300 feet and it passes through Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh, making it the highest motorable road in the world.

This surpasses Bolivia‘s record of a road that connects to the Uturuncu volcano at 18,953 feet.

India’s road in Ladakh connects many significant towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry revealed that this road has a higher altitude than the base camps of even Mount Everest as the South Base Camp in Nepal is located 17,598 feet high and Tibet’s North Base Camp at 16,900 feet.

Did You Know This Road Was Constructed Amid Extreme Weather Conditions?

Interestingly, this initiative will help boost tourism in the region. It offers an alternative direct route to passengers travelling from Chisumle and Demchok.

..And we reached the last milestone over the Mighty Umling La Pass by constructing the World's Highest motorable road. The National Flag unfurls with Pride and Elan, telling the world – सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदोस्तान हमारा

At the time of its inauguration in August this year, the Ministry of Defence addressed the challenges that went into constructing this road in harsh and tough terrain. The temperature almost dropped to -40 degrees Celcius and the oxygen was almost 50 per cent that of normal place during winters.

In such extreme weather conditions, India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved this mind-blowing feat through sheer grit and perseverance.

Notably, the road is at a very strategic point as the villages that will be connected by the road are very close to the India-China border in the eastern sector.