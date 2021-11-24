New Delhi: On Tuesday, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal urged those visiting Ladakh not to pollute “the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu.”Also Read - Planning to Visit New Zealand? Check Out The Latest Covid Guidelines

The Ladakh MP took to Twitter to share some images wherein, sadly, several plastic bags and bottles were seen dumped in and around river Indus. Also Read - What is a Travel Sustainable Badge And How is it Useful For Travellers? Find Out Here

According to the reports, the MP’s tweet comes even as scores of pilgrims are in Ladakh for the Sindhu Pushkar festival. Also Read - Planning to Travel This New Year? Head to These Breathtaking Hills in North East India

The Sindhu Pushkar Festival

The Ladakh MP welcomed the pilgrims of the Sindhu Pushkar festival while condemning the behaviour of some of them who polluted the otherwise serene landscape of the region.

“Will goddess Sindhu be happy with this behavior of devotees?” he asked.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Welcome all the pilgrims to Ladakh who perform #SindhuPushkar according to their belief but strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of some of them who pollute the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu. भक्तों के इस व्यवहार से सिन्धु माँ खुश होंगे क्या ? pic.twitter.com/sa0NmGiUsN — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) November 23, 2021

For the unversed, the Sindhu Darshan festival is celebrated every year in the month of June. It is a three-day event. This year, however, the much-awaited festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This holy festival recognises the Sindhu (Indus) river as a symbol of unity, peaceful co-existence and communal harmony.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Namgyal urged tourists to respect the culture and beauty of Ladakh. Earlier in July, he had a stern message for those visiting Ladakh, wherein he said, “This is our home, not your dustbin”.

The Trashy Scene in Ladakh

Unfortunately chips packets, empty plastic bottles and polythene bags are now becoming a common sight in the popular tourist destination.