The Apricot Blossom Festival will take place in both Leh and Kargil, will run from April 13 to April 22, according to Ladakh Tourism earlier this week. Visitors will be able to enjoy the gorgeous blossoms as well as cultural programmes, the sale of apricot-based items, and more, which will be held in two locations – Kargil and Leh. Apricot blossoms, like Japan’s mesmerising cherry blossoms, present a gorgeous image, especially against the region’s mountainous setting, and fill the air with an unrivalled sweet aroma. As a result, the festival, also known as Chuli Mentok 2022, will be a visual treat for visitors.Also Read - Goa's BITS Pilani Declared COVID Hotspot After 24 Students Test Positive. Preventive Measures Ordered

Check these official dates of the Apricot Blossom Festival in Ladakh:

The celebration takes place in Domkhar Dho (13 April), Achinathang (14 April), Skuru (21 April), and Tertsey (23 April) in Leh (22 April). The festival will take hold in Garkhone (14 April), Sanjak (16 April), and Karkichu (25 April) in Kargil (19 April). Also Read - Musicathon 2022 Date, Time, Ticket Price And All You Need to Know About The Mountain Music Festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Check these official details of the Apricot Blossom Festival in Ladakh:

Also Read - Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Should Visit Seychelles This Summer

Mandatory Covid-19 guidelines to enter Ladakh:

All passengers travelling in Ladakh by air or road are encouraged to get tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours of arrival.

Incoming passengers who have been flagged as suspects on the Aarogya Setu app will be required to stay at home for seven days.

The District Administration will isolate any person(s) with severe Covid-19 symptoms, as well as their contacts.

Tourists arriving in Ladakh must closely adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures like hand sanitization, social distancing, and the wearing of a face mask at all times during their stay.

Visitors can watch the surreal flowering of apricot trees as part of the festival, as well as participate in cultural programmes, local handicrafts displays, and a display-cum-sale of apricot goods, giving tourists an opportunity to learn about Ladakh’s native experience. You may purchase local apricot products such as preserves, juices, and syrups in addition to the stunning sights of apricot flowers.

What are you waiting for?