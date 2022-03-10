Siachen ice climbing festival is organised by the Ladkah administration. It will take place in Nubra valley in Leh as said by the officials on Wednesday.Also Read - Bali Travel Update: The Island Scraps Quarantine Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

The festival, organised with an aim to promote the glacier as an adventure spot, was inaugurated by Sarpanch Khemi Halqa in presence of officials from the Ladakh Police and residents of Tongsted village on Tuesday, they said. Also Read - Resumption of International Scheduled Commercial Flights From March 27 is a Welcome Relief: FHRAI

The festival will continue till March 20. Also Read - Delhi-NCR’s longest Zipline at Army Theme Park Delta 105, Check Ticket Price, Timings

A total of 20 youths participated during the opening ceremony, they said.

The festival is organised to promote the Siachen valley as a adventure spot and boost tourism in Ladakh. It will also give people a window to appreciate the tough work done by army jawans and engineers in the extreme weather and inhospitable terrains, officials said.

The base camp of Siachen glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, was opened for tourists in September 2021, they added.

(With PTI inputs)