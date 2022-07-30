Ladakh Travel: Few things are more comforting than enjoying a slice of freshly prepared pizza or savouring warm bread with piping hot fondue amidst the enchanting landscape of the mountains. Well, you can enjoy all this and much more at Cafe Montagne which is a quaint, classy café in the heart of the Land of llamas aka Leh. Café Montagne is helmed by the team of Twinkle Keswani, Chef Rohan D’souza, Sandra Lobo and Irshad Khan. Located in the middle of Little Tibet (Leh), Café Montagne exude vibes which are distinctively French albeit with Ladaki elements at its heart.Also Read - Famous Temples In Uttar Pradesh: Top 5 Beautiful Pilgrimage Sites In Uttar Pradesh You Must Visit Once In Your Life - Watch Video

Location: Café Montagne, D manzil, Zangsti, Leh, near Leh Market, Ladakh – 194101

Timings: 8.30 AM – 11.30 PM

Price For Two: INR 1500 (without alcohol)

The most popular thing on the internet from the Leh mountains is Cafe Montagne’s French vibes with Ladaki aspects. The main attraction of the cafe and the best place to unwind while enjoying a cup of coffee is a cosy seating area with a classic fireplace. It has also become a hub for people making Instagram reels. The sixty-seater space boasts a large outdoor upper deck with a capacity of 30. This cafe offers a panoramic view of the spectacular Stok Mountain range in the distance as well as of the eclectic local market below.

The menu includes specialities like pickled Ladakhi peach bruschetta, spicy fried chicken kebabs, and tempura fried prawns with sea-buckthorn, a native ingredient to Ladakh, dressing along with classic pizzas, fondue and coffee. The menu complements the cosy interiors and is just what you need to warm your soul at an altitude as high as 11500 ft above sea level.

“While Leh boasts of a burgeoning tourism scene, there is a dearth of top-notch eateries serving good quality food. Cafe Montagne aims to bridge this gap and we hope to enhance the experience of tourists visiting this utterly beautiful destination. Cafe Montagne caters to a diverse palate as it offers a good mix of local and global cuisine” say the partners at Cafe Montagne.

