On March 26, the country's first and only Snow Marathon will be held in collaboration with the Lahaul and Spiti administration and Reach India. The Snow Marathon, held in the Trans-Himalayan Kingdom of Lahaul, invites any and all runners (professional, amateur, or beginner ) to confront the trials of nature's wintry abundance in the beautiful snow-bound Trans-Himalayan region.

The administration of Lahaul and Spiti will provide logistical, administrative, and financial support for the event. The organisers hope that this type of marathon would serve as a good warm-up for demanding marathons throughout the world. For this reason, they believe there is no better venue than Lahaul to organise the country's first-ever Snow Marathon, which will be open to runners from all around the country.

Snow Marathon will have the following four categories:

Full marathon covering a distance of 42 km

Full marathon covering a distance of 21 km

Full marathon covering a distance of 10km

Full marathon covering a distance of 5km

On Saturday, Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar, chief event advisor Col Arun Natarajan, event execution head Rajesh Chand, and event founder Gaurav Schimer spoke at a press conference in Palchan, near Manali, about the event's specifications and said that about 10 such snow, ice, or winter marathons are held around the world.

According to him, this is the first time a snow marathon has been organised in the country, and the organisers hope to make it an annual event. This marathon will be more difficult for Indian runners than any other marathon format currently available and will push them to the next level.

Here are the price details of Snow Marathon:

Full Marathon (42.195km) – Rs 5000

Half Marathon (21.095km) -Rs 2500

10K Race (10km) – Rs 1500

5K Race (5km) – Rs 1000

Joy Race (1km) – Rs 500

Runners from India and outside will compete in this marathon. According to reports, the organisers have enlisted Fortis Hospital Mohali as the event’s medical partner to handle any crisis. To assure safety, paramedics, physicians, and two sophisticated life-saving ambulances will be on hand in the event of an emergency.