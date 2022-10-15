Lakshmi Temples in India: Believed to be a bestower of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped all around India in varied forms. Mostly, people celebrate Diwali and worship Goddess Laksmi. In many places across India Lakshmi Puja is celebrated right around the time with festival of lights. Therefore, let us take a trip and see some of the iconic Lakshmi Temples spread across cities in India.

Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur

A trip to the Mahalakshmi Temple, when in Kolhapur, is a must for every religious person. This Shakti peetha is an important pilgrimage site for Hindus and was built by the Chalukyas of Karnataka on the banks of the Panchganga River.

Lakshmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir), Delhi

Besides being an important site of worship for Hindus, the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Delhi is also a popular tourist site. The temple was built back in 1939 by the entrepreneurs BR Birla and Vijay Tyagi. Bapu himself inaugurated this temple. The temple complex houses shrines devoted to Lord Ganesha, Devi Durga, Lord Hanuman along with a Buddhist shrine.

Mahalakshmi Temple, Mumbai

Mahalakshmi Temple is a temple dedicated to goddess Lakshmi. It is one of the popular temples in Mumbai. This temple has an interesting story relating to the building of Hornby Vellard (a bridge connecting all the islands of Mumbai). After the wall of Hornby Vellard collapsed twice, the engineer dreamed of goddess Lakshmi. Surprisingly, a statue of the goddess was found upon searching in the area. Hence, the statue was installed and a temple was built

Lakshmi Devi Temple, Hassan

Lakshmi Devi Temple, Hassan Lakshmi Devi Temple in Doddagaddavalli belongs to the period of Hoysalas in Karnataka. Lakshmi Devi Temple is one of the earliest temple architectures of Hoysala style. The temple complex also houses many other Hindu gods and goddesses. A visit to this temple in Hassan is a must for its ancient and intricate architecture.

Sripuram Golden Temple, Vellore

The Sripuram Golden Temple in Vellore has a shrine of the Goddess Lakshmi and a temple tower coated in gold foil. The temple, built over seven years, has a star-shaped path, which represents the Shri Chakra (wheel). It is one of the biggest temples in India and is located on a hill called Malaikodi in Vellore.

Ashtalakshmi Temple, Chennai

Located near Elliot’s beach in Chennai, the Ashtalakshmi Temple complex has a shrine of all the eight avatars of the Goddess. Starting from shrines of the main deities of Lakshmi and her consort Vishnu, you have to go around to see the shrine of the goddess of wealth, offspring, success, prosperity, courage, food, knowledge and bravery. The temple’s foundation was laid in 1974 and its architecture is inspired by the Sundhiraja Perumal Temple in Uthiramerur.