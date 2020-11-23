If you are someone who has recently tied the knot and didn’t get a chance to rejuvenate and go for a much-awaited honeymoon in 2020, then Lakshadweep is a place to be. The year 2020 halted all the travel plans be it for leisure or business, the COVID-19 pandemic has put everyone’s life on a standstill. Visiting a remote island for your honeymoon with your significant other felt like a distant dream this year, but now that travelling is finally picking up the pace it seems that you can still explore unexplored places in India. Lakshadweep remains one of the few places on the planet which is COVID-free. Also Read - US CDC Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

Lakshadweep, formerly the Laccadives, is one of the most spectacular tropical island systems in the world. The stunning place is spread over 36 islands surrounded by a lagoon covering 4200 sq.km., and it is must visit place for your trip with your significant other. Lakshadweep means one hundred thousand islands in Sanskrit as well as many Indian languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and others. It is the smallest union territory of India and has the most pristine beaches. If you are on your honeymoon, you must book one of those cosy beach cottages and celebrate new beginnings.

Maldives, Bali is a passe, explore the stunning Lakshadweep which is a haven for newly married if you are looking for tranquility, pristine nature, and quiet time. Being the only place in India with zero COVID cases, the place is, however, following all the precautionary measures. Here you can enjoy snorkeling or scuba diving and witness marine life.

If you visit Lakshadweep, make sure you visit these 5 places:

1. Kavaratti: It is one of the most developed islands in Lakshadweep. 52 mosques are spread out over the island including the most beautiful Ujra mosque.

2. Minicoy Island: Minicoy is geographically isolated from the other islands. It has a cluster of 10 villages each presided by a Bodukaka.

3. Agatti Island: Agatti Island has the only airport in Lakshadweep. One can indulge in adventure sports like scuba diving here.

4. Kadmat Island: Kadmat is a haven of solitude with its fine lagoon of even depth, a long stretch of shoreline, and well-secluded tourist huts. It has the finest diving spots in India.

5. Bangaram: This is a tear-drop shaped island, encircled by creamy sand!

So, wait no more and as glittering water, shimmering sand, beautiful beaches, luxurious resorts, adventure activities are calling!