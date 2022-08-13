Bengaluru: Flower shows always are a joyful riot of colours that have the power to take our breaths away. After a hiatus of almost 2 years, the Lal Bagh Flower show is finally back in the garden city of Bengaluru. This beautiful capital city, with its amazing perennial weather boasts of multiple lush gardens. And Lal Bagh Botanical Garden is specifically iconic due to its bi-annual flower shows held in January and August. Celebrating 75 years of freedom, a special flower show is already on the go in India’s silicon valley. Whilst its already open, people are eagerly looking forward to the special Independence Day show when the place will come alive with happy hues and beautiful aroma in the air.Also Read - Namma Bengaluru Folks! Camp At These Adventurous Sites Near Bengaluru To Break Spells Of Boredom

This year, owing to its latest opening after 2 years and the occasion, a footfall of over 10-15 lakh of people is expected. With flower pots and spectacular decor, the place is lit up with a colourful vigour. Also Read - Karnataka's Best Kept Secrets: 7 Unexplored Gems To Put On Your Travel List

Flower Show Highlights

This time the flower show is dedicated to famous Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and his father Dr. Rajkumar. In view of the swelling crowd, The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that people will be able to travel with a fixed price ticket of Rs 30 at all metro station. The ticket will only be valid for the day of purchase. Get ready to be dazzled by colours of around 50 varieties of Indian flowers and over 50 global varieties. The glass house will hold about 3.5 lakhs of flower pots with a variety on display. This event is a zero-waste, zero-plastic and zero- littering event!

Tickets: Rs 70 per person (weekdays) Rs 75 per person (Weekends), Rs 20 for kids below 12 years of age

Dates: August 5-August 15

Venue: Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Mavalli, Benngaluru

Get ready to swooned by hypercium berry, Tulips, hydrangea and all sorts of fragrance.

Tip: Given the large number of people attending the event, it is advised to use public transport for a hassle free commute.

