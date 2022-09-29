Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Dubai on Wednesday and seemed inspired by Sharjah Jungle Safari in United Arab Emirates, which is presently the largest curated animal park that is not in Africa. Upon his return on Thursday, he announced Haryana will develop a jungle safari park spread across 10000-acres of land in the Aravallis. “The NCR region of Haryana has immense potential for the development of a jungle safari,” CM said. Covering parts of Gurugram and Nuh districts, “This project will be the largest such project in the world,” the government statement claimed.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Lions Caught Chilling in Middle of The Road, Block Jungle Safari Jeeps | Watch

The Aravalli mountain range is home to many species of birds, wild animals and butterflies. According to the Haryana government statement, as per a survey conducted a few years ago, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles and 57 species of butterflies were found in the Aravalli range. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Spotted Walking Out of Public Toilet, Leaves Netizens Amused | Watch

“Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Sharjah Safari in this regard,” the state government said. “The Jungle safari scheme will not only boost tourism but also provide employment opportunities to local residents,” the CM said. Also Read - Check Out These 5 Interesting Facts About Naya Raipur's Jungle Safari

WHAT ALL WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE PARK?

“The proposed Aravalli park would be five times more (the size of Sharjah Park)” the government said in a statement.

The government is planning to include the following in the Safari Park:

A large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians),

aviary/bird park

four zones for big cats

a large area for herbivores

an area for exotic animal birds an underwater world

nature trails

visitors, tourism zones

botanical gardens

biomes

equatorial, tropical, coastal, deserts, etc.

“The Jungle safari project of Haryana would be a joint project of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government. Under the scheme, the central government will also provide funds to Haryana for the project,” said Khattar.

“A global Expression of Interest was floated for the project and two companies with international experience in designing and operating such facilities have been shortlisted,” the Chief Minister added. “The companies will now compete in an international design competition for the designing, overseeing and operating of the park. An Aravalli Foundation will be set up to manage the project,” said Khattar.

The chief minister further said that the Central Zoo Authority had done an evaluation study of the area and agreed on the technical feasibility of setting up such a park. “On one hand, developing a jungle safari will help preserve the Aravalli mountain range while a large number of people from Delhi and adjoining areas will come for tourism, creating ample employment opportunities for local residents,” he added.

“Furthermore, villagers in the surrounding villages will be benefited from the Home Stay Policy,” said the chief minister.