New Delhi: After a prolonged battle with deadly second wave of coronavirus infections in the country, the number of cases has started to decline. In view of this, many people have started making their travel plans within the country. So, in case if you are planning to travel, then check out the latest COVID-related travel guidelines, restrictions and more. India has registered 62,224 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

Check Latest COVID-19 Travel Guidelines For Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab And West Bengal

Punjab

According to the recent developments, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced some COVID-19 related restrictions starting from Tuesday. The state has now allowed restaurants and other eating joints, as well as cinemas and gyms to reopen at 50 per cent capacity. The Chief Minister has also announced an increase in the gathering of people, including for weddings and cremations, to 50 persons. Also Read - Good News! Mauritius Set to Reopen For International Travellers From July 15

Under the new COVID guidelines, a daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, with a weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday, across the state. This will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be reviewed again. Also Read - Chandigarh Night Curfew Timing Revised. Check New Guidelines Here

Assam

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a new set of COVID19 lockdown guidelines that have come into effect from 5 am on June 16 and will continue till 5 am on June 22. The order divided the state into three categories depending upon the improvement in the COVID situation.

As per the reports, the curfew duration in Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has been relaxed by one hour. It would start at 2 pm and continue till 5 am the next day.

South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Charaideo districts, where the coronavirus positive cases are less than 400 cumulatively in the last 10 days, the lockdown-like restrictions have been relaxed and movement of individuals will be allowed from 5 am to 5 pm.

Notably, districts where the total number of cumulative cases and per day cases are still showing persistently high numbers, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon, will be under close watch till 21st June 2021. All the other districts will continue to be under the existing set of restrictions, such as curfew from 1 pm to 5 am and all shops as well as commercial establishments closing down at 12 pm.

Rajasthan

Good news is that now shopping malls, restaurants, gyms and sports complexes that were closed amid Covid-induced lockdown in Rajasthan have opened now for restricted hours. The state government has also allowed monuments, art and cultural places, and hotels providing in-house services to open in view of the decreasing number of COVID19 cases.

Bihar

As the COVID cases are declining in the State, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced further relaxations in COVID-19 imposed restrictions in the state starting from June 16. As part of the gradual unlock process in the state, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops will be allowed to remain open till 6 pm. However, please note that the night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 5 am.

West Bengal

Meanwhile the West Bengal government had announced that there will be some relaxation in COVID-related curbs including the opening of restaurants and bars (even those which are located inside shopping complexes) between 12 noon to 8 pm with 50% sitting capacity. The administration allowed government and private offices to function with a 25 per cent workforce from June 16.