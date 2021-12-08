New Delhi: For those of you planning to visit Tamil Nadu, amidst the new Covid variant Omicron scare, then here is all you should know about the latest travel guidelines. Last week, a total of seven passengers, who reached Chennai and Tiruchirapalli airport from other countries like Singapore, the United States and England, tested COVID-19 positive on arrival. However, none were found to test positive for the Omicron variant.Also Read - Omicron Variant Not Worse Than Delta, Will Take Week Time To Judge Its Severity, Says Anthony Fauci
Latest Tamil Nadu Omicron-Related Travel Guidelines For People Visiting The State
- If you are visiting the state from “at-risk” nations, an RT-PCR test on arrival is mandatory. The countries that have been included in the “at-risk” category are all European nations including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, UK, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel.
- Travellers must wait at the airport before exiting until their test result comes out as negative.
- If tested positive, their samples will be sent for whole-genome sequencing. They will be admitted in a separate isolation facility.
- If tested negative, they must quarantine at home for seven days and test again on the eighth day.
- Random sampling will be conducted for travellers commuting from countries other than “at-risk”.
- Meanwhile 2% of all the passengers arriving from safe nations will have to undergo a mandatory Covid test on arrival.
- All flyers must submit a self-declaration form and a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report before boarding.
- Thermal screening and health profiling is mandatory for all passengers.
- All passengers travelling from Kerala state are required to carry a vaccination certificate (both doses) or a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.
- E-Registration is mandatory for travellers from other States/UT throughhps://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass.