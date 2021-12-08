New Delhi: For those of you planning to visit Tamil Nadu, amidst the new Covid variant Omicron scare, then here is all you should know about the latest travel guidelines. Last week, a total of seven passengers, who reached Chennai and Tiruchirapalli airport from other countries like Singapore, the United States and England, tested COVID-19 positive on arrival. However, none were found to test positive for the Omicron variant.Also Read - Omicron Variant Not Worse Than Delta, Will Take Week Time To Judge Its Severity, Says Anthony Fauci

Latest Tamil Nadu Omicron-Related Travel Guidelines For People Visiting The State

International Passengers: Also Read - Omicron Scare: How Badly Can Omicron Variant Affect Children? Here's How To Keep Them Safe | Watch Video To Find Out

If you are visiting the state from “at-risk” nations, an RT-PCR test on arrival is mandatory. The countries that have been included in the “at-risk” category are all European nations including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, UK, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel.

Travellers must wait at the airport before exiting until their test result comes out as negative.

If tested positive, their samples will be sent for whole-genome sequencing. They will be admitted in a separate isolation facility.

If tested negative, they must quarantine at home for seven days and test again on the eighth day.

Random sampling will be conducted for travellers commuting from countries other than “at-risk”.

Meanwhile 2% of all the passengers arriving from safe nations will have to undergo a mandatory Covid test on arrival.

All flyers must submit a self-declaration form and a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report before boarding.

Domestic passengers: Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Two Foreign Return People Test Covid Positive; Sample Sent For Genome Sequencing