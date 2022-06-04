Astro Observatory in Ooty: Starscapes, India’s top astronomy tourist company, is set to open an astronomical observatory in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, in the near future. The Astro-tourist company will first set up a portable observatory at the MindEscapes resort in Ooty, followed by a permanent installation immediately. The new observatory will provide visitors with a comprehensive astronomical experience, including stargazing tours, astrophotography, and sun observation, as well as a range of activities both during the day and at night. Visitors will be guided on their stargazing tour by a qualified astronomy specialist, as per Outlook.Also Read - From Goa To Srinagar, These Destinations Are Shaping Indian Travel Behaviour This Summer

Here is everything you need to know about Astro observatory in Ooty:

Visitors can participate in immersive science activities during the day, which cost Rs. 200 and run for 30 minutes to an hour. Aside from that, there are sun observation sessions and courses. There are stargazing sessions available at night that last between 45 minutes and an hour and cost between Rs. 300 and Rs. 1000, reports India education diary.

Stargazing sessions: Starscapes' Starguides will lead you through a guided tour of the universe.

Sun Observation: Learn about some of the amazing elements of the sun you didn’t know about.

Star parties: Learn about the mysteries of the universe and see the moon and other planetary objects. You can witness everything from a stargazing safari to astrophotography.



Selfie with the stars: Imagine a selfie with the stars against a backdrop of a star-studded night sky.

Ooty – The peaceful getaway for travellers

The lovely, verdant Udhagamandalam, commonly known as Ooty, is not only Tamil Nadu’s, but the entire South’s most famous hill station. Ooty is one of India’s most picturesque hill stations, boasting breathtaking scenery and a mild environment. It can be described as a wonderful hill station with several finest spots to visit in and around Ooty. The queen of hills is an excellent destination to learn about Indian culture and indigenous people. Ooty has a wider range of options than gorgeous gardens, breathtaking mountains, colonial buildings, and misty forests. For travelers of all ages, Ooty has long been one of the highly prized and popular vacation destinations.

