Caravan Tourism: Travelers have been more careful about how and where they wish to go as a result of the pandemic. In the current situation, social distancing, as well as maintaining good sanitation and cleanliness at all times, has become a top responsibility for a safe and memorable trip experience. With this in mind, road trips have become a popular choice for vacations. To alleviate the stress of travel and lodging, Indian travellers are increasingly opting for caravan tourism, which is popular in the West.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Banquet Hall In Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk, 7 Fire Tenders At Site

The evolving travel trends and Caravans:

With the rapidly evolving trends of the Indian travel industry and the new normal, caravans are quickly becoming a handy and preferred mode of transportation to avoid the shackles of boring travel while maintaining a high level of safety. Caravans are a lifesaver for anyone looking for a comfortable road trip experience in these difficult times. The van serves as your home for the duration of your journey, allowing you to avoid the hassles of high-cost flights and accommodations, local transportation, safety and sanitation, and minimal human contact. Also Read - List Of World's 10 Busiest International Airports; Here's Where Delhi Airport Stands

Caravans versus Hotel Stay:

One of the most significant distinctions between caravanning and staying in a hotel is that caravanning is undeniably a freeing experience. Also Read - Ram Navami: Sale Of Raw Meat Banned In Bengaluru, Parts of Delhi Today

Caravans offer the chance of not just stopping but also staying, with all the comforts at our fingertips. With a caravan, you may explore the outdoors and get a closer look at wildlife. To put it another way, caravanning is like having a home on wheels that you can take with you wherever you go. Carvaa Travelers currently has four caravans on the road. ‘Fine‘ and ‘Rare‘ are the names of two of them. They’ve been designed with the comfort of passengers in mind, despite the vans’ restricted size.

Inclusions in Caravans:

Camping Tents

Camping Chairs & Stools

Kitchen Utensils

Barbecue Grill

Drinking-Water

Bedsheets

Pillows

Blankets

Electricity backup – Inverter

Amenities provided in these Caravans:

Bookings and transfers with Caravans are not confined to Delhi/NCR or adjacent areas.

5-person Caravan:

The camper vans contain a master bedroom, two sofa-cum-beds, and two berths for sleeping. At night, the beautiful LEDs on the ceiling create the perfect mood. A washroom with a shower is also included in the vehicle. The shower can also be installed outside the van so that you can take a bath outside. The camper van has ample storage capacity to accommodate all of your belongings. A 5-kg LPG cylinder and all the appliances for preparing your meals are included in the modular kitchen.

3-person Caravan:

Apart from a sofa-cum-bed for sleeping, the van’s roof folds up to create a snug bunk bed with all sides covered. The van’s washroom also contains a shower that can be installed outside for taking a bath in the open air. The camper van has ample storage capacity to accommodate all of your belongings. A 2 kg LPG cylinder and all the appliances for cooking your meals are included in the modular kitchen. The nicest aspect about the camper van, aside from all of the conveniences, is that it allows you to stop at whatever location you think is beautiful enough to be.

What are you waiting for? Get Set Vroom!

(This is a Press Release)