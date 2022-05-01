Covid Travel Update: Travel has been a major issue since the onset of the pandemic, particularly for those who enjoy travelling throughout the world. Good news for travel enthusiasts! Countries around the world are beginning to relax restrictions as the spread of Covid-19 reduces.Also Read - Sharma Ji Ke Special: This Samosa Shop Guarantees Orgasm, Leaves Netizens ROFLing | See Pic

Here’s a list of countries that have eased their Covid-19 restrictions:

THAILAND

Thailand has announced intentions to end pre-arrival testing for arriving guests on May 1. Regardless of their vaccination status, travellers will not be required to be tested prior to arrival or upon arrival. Also Read - Covid Travel Update: Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases

GREECE

From May 1, Greece has stated that all key Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted. Visitors entering Greece will not need to bring proof of immunisation, a Covid-19 negative test result, or evidence of recovery. Also Read - Swiss Man Tears His Lung From Aggressive Masturbating Session, Lands in ICU

TURKS & CAICOS

The Caribbean paradise of Turks and Caicos will no longer require pre-arrival vaccinations for fully vaxxed travellers beginning May 1. Travelers will be able to reach the gorgeous islands without having to undergo pre-arrival testing.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong will relax its restriction on international inbound travel on May 1, enabling vaccinated nonresidents to enter the city as long as they follow the government’s Covid-19 and quarantine guidelines.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia will relax more Covid-19 restrictions, including abolishing limitations on persons who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus and eliminating the requirement to wear masks outside from May 1.

LITHUANIA

From May 1, all travellers will be able to enter Lithuania without restriction, even if they do not have a vaccination, recovery, or test certificate.

BULGARIA

From Sunday, May 1, the requirement for travellers to provide a vaccination, recovery, or test certificate will be repealed in Bulgaria.

FIJI

Beginning May 1, all fully vaccinated visitors to Fiji will no longer be required to submit a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 test before entrance.

SWITZERLAND

You will soon be allowed to do so, as Switzerland, one of the most famous global tourist destinations, has lifted all entrance limitations that had been in place during the pandemic, with effect from May 2.

Have a safe travelling!