New Zealand Travel Update: New Zealand is known for its magnificent beauty and adventure tourism activities like bungee jumping and skiing. More than 3 million visitors visited New Zealand each year prior to the introduction of Covid-19, representing 20% of the country’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy. After lifting most of its lingering pandemic border restrictions, New Zealand welcomed tourists from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and more than 50 other nations for the first time in more than two years on Monday.Also Read - Explained: Why China Is Using Metal Barriers To Slow Spread Of COVID Infection - Is It A Successful Approach

But international tourism stopped altogether in early 2020 after New Zealand imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. The border rules remained in place as the government at first pursued an elimination strategy and then tried to tightly control the spread of the virus. The spread of omicron and vaccinations of more than 80% of New Zealand’s 5 million population prompted the gradual easing of restrictions. Also Read - Delhi HC Pemits Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque To Remain Open For Offering Prayers Till Oct 14

Check New Zealand’s official tweet:

He pō, he pō. He ao, he ao.

Tākiri mai te ata, korihi te manu,

Ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea. As we emerge from the darkness, the rising sun heralds the beautiful melodies of our birdlife and the promise of a new day. Welcome back to Aotearoa, New Zealand 💗 pic.twitter.com/9BQkWFi55z — New Zealand 🇳🇿 (@PureNewZealand) May 2, 2022

Also Read - School Timings In Odisha Revised Amid Strong Heatwave. Check Details HERE

New Zealand reopened to tourists from Australia three weeks ago and on Monday to about 60 visa-waiver countries, including much of Europe. Most tourists from India, China, and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter. Tourists will need to be vaccinated and test themselves for the virus after arriving.

“Today is a day to celebrate, and is a big moment in our reconnection with the world,” said Tourism Minister Stuart Nash. At Auckland Airport, flights bringing in tourists began landing from early in the morning, coming in direct from places including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

The border reopening will help boost tourism ahead of New Zealand’s upcoming ski season. But the real test of how much the tourism industry rebounds will come in December when the peak summer season begins in the Southern Hemisphere nation.

(With inputs from PTI)