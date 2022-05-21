Dolphin Safari in Jharkhand: In an effort to develop eco-tourism and encourage the protection of the country’s national aquatic mammal, the Jharkhand government has proposed two lengths of the Ganga in the Sahibganj district for a dolphin safari. The problem of poaching and irresponsible fishing, which has resulted in a steady fall in the number of Ganges river dolphins, makes this effort critical. These Ganges river dolphins, which are native to the Indian subcontinent, will be better safeguarded if the places are designated as protected areas.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: 2 Dead, Several Houses Damaged; CM Announces Compensation For Family Of Deceased | Key Points

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recently sought proposals for two places – Sahibganj and Rajmahal – for the eco-tourism project from the state government, Manish Tiwary Sahibganj divisional forest officer (DFO) told PTI, as per Hindustan Times. "The state forest department has submitted its proposal to the Centre last month," he said.

The Wildlife Institute of India performed a study on the Ganga stretch in the state and discovered 81 dolphins in the river. Experts believe their total number to be between 130 and 135 people. Because of the river's magnitude, an accurate count may not be attainable.

The presence of Ganges river dolphins in the area opens up opportunities for ecotourism. If everything goes well, this might be India’s second dolphin reserve. The Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary in Bihar is the first and only one.