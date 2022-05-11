Free Train Rides in India: While you may have boarded the train without a ticket several times with the intention of avoiding detection, there is one train in India that has been providing free trips to its customers for 73 years. This is what we know so far. It may seem too tempting, but passengers on the Bhakra Railway Train have been riding for free for the past 73 years. Travellers commonly use the special train that goes between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh’s borders to travel between Nangal and Bhakar. The Bhakra Railway is estimated to transport around 300 passengers from 25 villages, with school children being the primary benefit.Also Read - Pakistan Made Weapon Used in RPG Attack on Punjab Police’s Mohali Office, Say Cops

Bhakra Railway Train: Everything to know about this special train

The Bhakra-Nangal railway service was established in 1948. There was no method to move between Nangal and Bhakar during the construction of the Bhakra Nangal Dam, thus a special railway was needed. As a result, it was decided to construct a railway track along the route to simplify the transport of both heavy machinery and people, according to Indian rail info. Also Read - SFJ Claims Responsibility For RPG Attack, Hoisting Khalistan Flags Outside HP Assembly; Threatens Himachal CM

The train was originally powered by steam engines, but in 1953, three modern engines were acquired from America to modernize them. The Indian Railway has since proposed five variants of the engine, but the special train still operates with its 60-year-old engines. Also Read - 11 Cops From Punjab Booked For 'Abducting' Rajasthan Man On Drugs Charges

Every day at 7.05 AM, the train departs Nangal Railway Station and arrives in Bhakar at 8.20 AM. It departs Nangal at 3.05 PM. for another trip, dropping passengers off at Bhakar Railway at 4.20 PM.

Bhakra Railway Train: Significance of free travel between Nangal and Bhakar

The Bhakar-Nangal historic train travels 13 kilometres through the Shiwalik Hills. It arrives at Nehla station and travels to Punjab’s Nangal Dam. The train is said to consume 18 to 20 gallons of diesel per hour, but the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to keep it free despite the cost. Today, the train is a symbol of the wealth gap that existed throughout the British era. The majority of the passengers are helpers, pump operators, carpenters, and other dam workers.

The BBMB officials decided to end this free service in 2011 owing to financial difficulties, however, it was later determined that this train was not intended to be a source of revenue, but rather to preserve heritage and tradition, according to Indian rail info.

What are you waiting for? Use this advantage to explore between Nangal and Bhakar!