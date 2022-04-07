There is a fresh sense of travel optimism as India returns to some degree of routine after two years of the pandemic, especially with the summer holiday season approaching. According to Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2022 research, 83 percent of Indian travellers agreed that they would say yes to any vacation if their budget allowed it, demonstrating travellers’ deep desire to explore the world once more, while 65 percent said it didn’t matter where they went on vacation as long as it was the type of trip they wanted. Summer 2022 appears to represent the return of travel for Indian travellers who are keen to get out there and make the most of their summer vacations, with more and more travel restrictions being abolished and the world steadily opening up again.Also Read - Delhi Reels Under Severe Heatwave, Maximum Temperature Crosses 40 Degree Celsius

According to Booking.com, Indian tourists are flocking to beach spots and hill stations this summer to escape the sweltering heat. In addition to major metro areas such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the most popular domestic destinations for Indians travelling between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, are Goa, Manali, Rishikesh, Ooty, and Srinagar. For the summer season, hotels remain the most popular lodging option, followed by resorts, guest houses, homestays, and apartments, which are equally popular with Indian travellers travelling domestically during the same time period. Also Read - Puducherry Beach Festival 2022: Date, Locations And Activities of The 4-Day Long Event

With the resumption of all regular international flights in India, travellers are making the most of the holiday season with London, Paris, Dubai, Toronto, and Amsterdam being the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022. Also Read - Labourer Arrested For Harassing Over 150 Women In Delhi, Uploading Morphed Pictures Online

Furthermore, the impact of easing border restrictions has resulted in global travellers visiting India once again. Top nationalities visiting India from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, include the USA, UK, Australia, UAE, and Germany.

While uncertainty is a constant in travel, and we cannot control or forecast every new surprise and challenge that fate has in store for us, travellers are poised to embrace it, bringing the best of improvisation to the table. Booking.com‘s research also demonstrates Indians’ excitement for travel in relation to their post-pandemic economic capacities and eagerness to try new things.

Money will not be a barrier to travel in 2022, as 72 percent of Indian tourists say they have been saving their pennies by not taking any major vacations since the pandemic began. This may allow travellers to see more of the world than ever before, with many choosing a more adventurous approach to their vacation plans.

The study also reveals changes in travel behaviour, with 79 percent of Indian travellers saying they are more open to varied sorts of vacations now than they were before the outbreak. This opens up opportunities for trip types including health and sustainable travel, which were boosted during the pandemic.

Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Commercial Director APAC at Booking.com said, “After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are now reclaiming a more positive way of thinking. Whether it’s as an essential part of a self-care regime or the thrill of just saying yes to whatever travel opportunities and experiences come their way, it’s all about seizing the day as travel once again becomes an easier choice with easing restrictions, control in the spread of the virus and effective vaccination drives. And with this, the moment has finally come to pack bags and explore all the incredible destinations India and the world has to offer again. As people remain enthusiastic and start booking their summer travel, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for travellers to reclaim their travel mojo and enjoy all of the unforgettable experiences the world has to offer.”

With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com is sharing Getaway Deals for travellers to use when booking their next trip. Discounts start at a minimum of 15% and are valid for stays from April 4 to September 30, 2022. In addition, Booking.com is bringing the great value of its Genius program to even more customers by giving all account holders access to the program’s Level 1 benefits, with no minimum number of previous bookings to qualify, including access to exclusive 10% discounts at hundreds of thousands of participating properties around the world.