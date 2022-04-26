Toy Trains in Himachal Pradesh: Indian Railways will deploy three new toy trains on the Shimla-Kalka route. The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala will manufacture the new coaches by the end of this year. The new trains will have 180-degree rotatable seats that will allow you to fully appreciate the spectacular mountain vistas. For the first time since the service began 118 years ago, the Indian Railways is prepared to deploy three new toy trains on the Kalka-Shimla route, according to railways officials acquainted with the programme. The trains are expected to begin running by the end of the year, as per the Hindustan Times report.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Several Trains To Remain Affected Due To Central Railway's Mega Block. Details HERE

Here is everything you need to know about the Kalka- Shimla toy train:

German designed toy train coaches:

Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB), a German firm, designed the new train's carriages. For toy trains with a narrow gauge of 765 mm, there will be a total of 30 new-generation LHB carriages.

Vistadome coaches and breathtaking views:

In the case of individual or group bookings, the new Kalka-Shimla toy trains will allow for changes in seating layouts. The coaches will be Vistadome coaches, which will include a larger breathtaking view, windows with VLT adjustable curved glass in the ceiling, bodyside bi-foldable doors, a sound and vibration damp floating floor, and LED-based lighting.

180-degree rotatable chair seats and other facilities:

In AC coaches, 180-degree rotatable chair seats will be available, whereas GS coaches will have a flip-type seating layout. According to the Hindustan Times report, the train would be equipped with CCTV cameras, two emergency alarm push buttons per coach, a passenger announcement system, a passenger information system, WiFi for entertainment, and a sink-in LED destination board.

Travel enthusiasts excited much?