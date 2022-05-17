Ladakh’s Hemis Festival: Make a note of the dates because the two-day Hemis Festival takes place in Ladakh (now a Union Territory) on July 8-9. The grand Hemis Monastery is located in Ladakh; around festival time, you will see the monastery all decked out and preparing for the major cultural extravaganza. The Hemis Festival in Ladakh is being held with religious zeal but without the customary crowds from around the world. The monastery’s proximity to Leh, excellent weather, and rich utilisation of colours make it one of India’s most recognized events.Also Read - 5 Must-Visit Places in Ladakh for an Ideal Vacation This Summer

Ladakh is known as 'Mini Tibet,' and this huge celebration in Ladakh celebrates Buddhist culture and way of life. The Hemis festival is therefore observed by the people of Ladakh, particularly the Tibetian community. Locals dress up in traditional garb and congregate in the monastery courtyard for the major event. The event begins with cham, also known as the masked dance, performed by lamas dressed in traditional garb and wearing colourful masks. The magnificent masks and headgears are culturally significant and have several meanings.

Significance of Ladakh’s Hemis Festival

According to tradition, Lord Padamsambhav used Vajrayana Buddhism to fight the dark forces. As a result, the people of Ladakh commemorate his birth on a grand scale. Hemis Festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava. It is a two-day festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. This festival is a two-day event held in Hemis Gompa, one of Ladakh's most frequented monasteries. It takes place on the 10th day of the fifth Tibetan month, also known as Tse-Chu. which corresponds to June/July in the Gregorian calendar.

Highlights of Ladakh’s Hemis Festival

Chham Dance: The festival’s major feature is the Cham Dance, also known as the God Dance. Due to its religious relevance, it is exclusively performed by monks and lamas.

Devil Dances: These dances are also performed at the festival and are an important component of it.

TThese dances are also performed at the festival and are an important component of it. Handicrafts: The residents put on a handicrafts display, which all tourists enjoy and shop at.

The residents put on a handicrafts display, which all tourists enjoy and shop at. Chang: This is a traditional festive drink that you must taste!

Keep the following things in mind before you plan your visit:

Visitors are always asked to respect the festival environment and the local customs. The Hemis Festival is a religious event, so dress appropriately. As this is an outside event, bring sun protection. It is strictly forbidden to photograph the prayer hall of the monastery museum.

All you travel enthusiasts, this is your chance to learn more about Ladakh’s culture!