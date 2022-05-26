Leh, Ladakh Travel Package: Ladakh is a place where nature can be found in its most pristine state. This frigid desert is awe-inspiring due to its incredible, unique, and magnificent landscape. Nature and all of its unspoiled splendour can be enjoyed by all nature buffs. Good news for nature travel enthusiasts! ‘Fascinating Leh Ladakh With Turtuk Excursion’ has been ventured by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for tourists. Individuals who have long wanted to visit Leh and Ladakh can now travel to the destination for a 7-day/6-night travel package. The return flight tickets, lodgings, food, and excursions are all included in the package starting at Rs 39,400 per person in August.Also Read - Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party Fields RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary For Rajya Sabha Polls

IRCTC offers air tour package for Leh, Ladakh, and Turtuk expedition

Lovely Leh, Ladakh & Turtuk excursion sounds like a much awaited trip? Explore with IRCTC’s air tour package for 7D/6N starts from ₹39,400/- pp*. For booking and details, visit https://t.co/HvawI0hjPa T&C apply@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 24, 2022

Day-wise tour itinerary:

Day 1: Arrival at Leh

Day 2: Leh – Sham Valley- Leh

Following breakfast, go along the Leh-Srinagar Highway for sightseeing. The Indian Army's Hall of Fame and Gurudwara Patthar Sahib are also worth seeing. Visit Leh Palace and Shanti Stupa. Continue on to Magnetic Hill and feel its effects. and marvel at the holy Indus-Zanskar confluence Return to Leh for the night after visiting the Alchi Monastery.

Day 03: Leh – Nubra

Drive to Nubra Valley through Khardungla pass after breakfast. Registration at the camp. After lunch, take a trip through Dikshit and Hunder Villages, as well as monasteries, to learn about the lives of people who live in India’s far north. In the evening, go on a camel safari. Stay the night in Nubra Valley.

Day 04: Nubra – Turtuk – Nubra

Drive to Turtuk after breakfast. Explore Turtuk Valley when you arrive. It was previously utilised to transport commercial goods along the Silk Road. Stay the night in Nubra Valley.

Day 05: Nubra Valley – Pangong

Proceed to Pangong after an early breakfast. Pangong Lake is a 120-kilometer-long saltwater body that is 6–7 kilometres wide at its widest point. The international boundary between India and China cuts it in half. Visit the exact location of the renowned film “Three Idiots” and take a walk around the lake’s banks. With its picturesque surroundings, Pangong Lake makes one feel extremely near to nature. Seven colour patterns can be seen in the crystal clear saltwater lake on a bright sunny day. Stay the night in Pangong.

Day 06: Pangong – Leh via Changla

Enjoy the beautiful sunrise over the lake in the early morning. Drive back to Leh after breakfast, stopping at Thiksey Monastery and Shey Palace along the way. Check into the hotel upon arrival. Free time in the evening to visit the market.

Day 07: Leh Airport Drop

After breakfast, head to Leh airport to catch your trip back home.

Ladakh Travel: The Heaven on Earth

The region’s vibrancy and charm are maintained by rocky valleys and mountains, winding roads, and bustling cultural life. The diverse range of trekking trails will satisfy your soul and broaden your horizons. The moon-like desert highlands remain a fantastic location for adventurers, Buddhists, and others who appreciate spectacular mountain views.

Watch Ladakh’s scenic beauty:

#Repost @kishanreddybjp Yes, Heaven is a place on Earth,

And it’s #Ladakh! Explore the ethereal beauty, rich history, mystical lake, distinct culture & an atmosphere of peace & tranquility in this truly magical land Once you’re here, you won’t wish the journey to end. pic.twitter.com/Na119ZxZop — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 25, 2022

What are you waiting for? Head to Leh Ladakh for its scenic beauty at affordable rates