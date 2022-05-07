Mawlynnong Village in Meghalaya: Mawlynnong is located on the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya’s picturesque hill state. The cleanliness of this quaint and vibrant little village is well-known. Agriculture is the primary source of income for the locals. It is an age-old tradition to keep the surroundings clean. In 2003, the village was named the cleanest in Asia by Discover India magazine. The location is viewed as a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life, where you may relax and absorb the full scope of the experience.Also Read - 6 Off-Beat Domestic Destinations You Can Visit This Winter Season!

Here is why you should include this cleanest village on your summer bucket list:

Eco-Friendly Tourist Destination

All residences in this hamlet have had working toilets, there are bamboo dustbins throughout the village, and even the dried leaves that fall from the trees go right into the trashcan, plastic bags are outlawed, and smoking is barred. This applies to both locals and visitors. Young children, as well as adults, engage in community hygiene and disinfection tasks.

Living That Sets Apart From The Rest

For a little moment, Mawlynnong will also get to enjoy the taste of fine food and great people in the company, which will undoubtedly create a setting where events take on a more celestial aspect. Mawlynnong is a completely different world, with its own set of customs, traditions, and ways of living that set it apart from the rest. It is certainly deserving of your time.

Culturally and Historically Rich Destination

This is a well-known tribe that is well ahead of patriarchal ideals. Children in this tribe inherit their mothers’ surnames, and property is passed down through the matrilineal lines as well. Mawlynnong’s local cuisine’s most noteworthy aspect is that it is entirely made from organically cultivated veggies. As per travel triangle reports, foodies can choose from pork tossed in bell peppers and greens, freshly-cut and smoked banana flowers, Jadoh and Tungrymbaito name a few.

Host of Activities For Kids and Adults

You can visit the Brun Khongmen Viewpoint in Riwai hamlet to strike the view at the village’s entrance. The Mawlynnong village and the living root bridge are both prominent tourist attractions in Meghalaya. To reach the bridge, take a 400-meter moderate stroll through the woods. Visitors can go boating on the Dawki River, which is recognised for its crystal clear waters and gorgeous hills, and natural wonders. On a sunny day, the water is so clear that you can see the boat’s shadow on the riverbed.

Scenic Beauty and Serene Location

The flowing roar of the Mawlynnong waterfall breaks the jungle calm. This is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy your time with your dear ones. The Church of Epiphany, a 100-year-old edifice with old-world elegance, is a key feature of Mawlynnong Village. The surroundings are tranquil, with plenty of greenery. On the border of Meghalaya’s southern mountains, the Khasis’ fruit orchards, gushing streams, verdant settings, swinging palms, and well-preserved traditions give a jaw-dropping setting.

This place is considered a haven from the stresses of everyday life, where you may unwind and really appreciate the beauty of nature! VISIT TODAY