Summer Carnival at Mumbai Airport: With passengers finally getting to enjoy summertime travel after almost two years, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is gearing up to make it even better. CSMIA is sponsoring the 'Summer Carnival' for all passengers travelling via Mumbai from May 15 to June 30, 2022. Travellers will have a blast with entertaining activities and attractive discounts at the airport's shops and food, and beverage outlets.

The main goal of CSMIA's project is to improve travellers' airport experiences and provide them with a greater value for money. Passengers will have a great time thanks to substantial discounts at the airport's 20+ shops and entertainment businesses.

During the 45-day carnival, visitors can purchase delectable cuisine combinations and take advantage of discounts at retail outlets. Summer basics such as clothes, accessories, sweets, confectionaries, and even presents and mementos are all heavily discounted.

The Mumbai Street Food Festival, a candle, and diya decoration activity during Diwali, carol singing for Christmas, and Passenger Day fun events are just a few of the passenger-centric ventures that CSMIA has held over the years.

What are you waiting for?