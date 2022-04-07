Puducherry Beach Festival 2022: ‘I Sea Pondy 2022,’ a four-day beach festival, will be held in Puducherry. The event, which runs from April 13 to 16, takes place at four different locations: Gandhi statue beach promenade, Chunnambar water sports complex, Pondy Marina, and Paradise beach. Stage shows, water sports activities, volleyball contests, and other activities will be part of the festival.Also Read - 6 Wellness Retreats in India to Rejuvenate Your Body, Mind and Soul

A seafood festival will be held as part of the event on April 16 from 10.30 AM to 9.30 PM. The beach event will, in particular, coincide with the Tamil New Year, which falls on April 14 this year. Also Read - Czech Republic Tourism: Vaccinated Travellers Can Enter Without Any Major Restriction

Check this official statement, announcing the Festival:

Mr. Lakshminarayanan added that the department aimed to hold such events on a regular basis in order to attract more tourists and that many promotional initiatives for the beach festival had been carried out. Also Read - Sariska Tiger Reserve is Burning For 2 Weeks - All About Fire in The Wildlife Sanctuary And Its Cause

Puducherry Beach Festival 2022 Events:

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan announced the festival at a press conference. Here are the list of events travellers can witness:

Fashion show

Sky lantern display

Live band performances

Kite flying

Silambam and Uriyadi events

Violin concert

Volleyball tournament

Folklore music and dance

Cine orchestra

Bubble show

Catamaran race

Puppet show

Gymnastics

Furthermore, a seafood festival will illuminate the four locations, as per IANS.

Visit Puducherry Ahead of the Festival:

On weekends, tourists from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu visit Puducherry, according to the minister, who also stated that the government is considering making the Union Territory a tourism attraction during the week, reported IANS.

This former French colony is a romantic getaway that combines traditional Indian sensibilities with French design, making it the best of both worlds. The walkways of Pondicherry’s French Quarter, also known as White Town, are lined with lovely mustard-yellow colonial houses draped in bougainvillea.

The Union Territory of Pondicherry, with its beautiful coastline, is a great place for beachgoers to enjoy a variety of water activities. The colonial architecture complements the beach life, while Auroville, which is located far away, adds a new element to Pondicherry tourists.

What are you waiting for? Head to Pondy to enjoy the host of activities planned for you.