Amrit Sarovar in Uttar Pradesh: In the presence of Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the country's first 'Amrut Sarovar' in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. Amrit Sarovar would benefit ecology and water conservation while also attracting visitors from the surrounding areas as a picnic site. A food court, fountains, illumination, and boats are all available at the 'Amrit Sarovar.'
The water body, which cost Rs 60 lakh to build, is one of 789 ponds that the state government plans to develop as 'Amrut Sarovar.' This plan, according to Singh, will not only assist save groundwater but also increase tourism. The government will ensure that the region around the water bodies is green as part of the pond development strategy.
The first of Amrit Sarovar opens in Rampur, UP!

This Amrit Sarovar at Patwai, Rampur will not only aid in environmental protection and water conservation, but it will also serve as a draw for residents in the surrounding areas. Boating is accessible in addition to numerous entertainment options, as per the Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
A local pond in Shahabad’s Patwai neighbourhood of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has been turned into an Amrit Sarovar, according to PM Narendra Modi. The name by given by the Prime Minister to an effort aimed at emphasising the importance of water conservation, among other things.
