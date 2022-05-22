Manipur’s Shirui Lily Festival 2022: The Shirui Lily Festival honours Manipur’s State Flower and is part of Manipur Tourism’s efforts to promote and execute sustainable and ethical tourism in the state, as well as to save and raise awareness about the endangered Shirui Lily located only in the Shirui Hills. The Shirui Lily can only be found in the Shirui hills in Manipur and cannot be replanted anywhere else on the planet. During the flowering season, the state flower of Manipur infuses the air with a delightful smell.Also Read - Remember The Manipur Girl Who Babysat Sister in Class? She Has Now Gotten Admission Into Boarding School

Every year in April-May, the festival is held. From May 25 to 28, 2022, the Department of Tourism will host the 4th State Level Shirui Lily Festival. Manipur’s rich cultural legacy is being revitalised by bringing people together. Manipur Tourism announced the fourth edition of the state-level Shirui Lily Festival. Demonstrations of the residents of Ukhrul’s ancient traditions and culture will be highlighted at the event. Also Read - Hailstorm Alert In THESE States Till Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Damage To Building

Check Manipur Tourism’s official announcement:

One festival. One flower.

Unifying communities and invigorating Manipur’s rich cultural heritage. 4th edition of State Level #ShiruiLilyFestival2022 will be second to none. This May, Come Celebrate the uniqueness. As the count down begins for the much awaited festival. pic.twitter.com/CEkmC06Ch4 — Manipur Tourism (@TourismManipur) May 20, 2022

Also Read - Manipur Cabinet Expansion: CM Biren Singh Inducts 6 New Ministers. List of Names Here

Manipur’s Shirui Lily’s Uniqueness!

It’s unique since it’s a ground lily species found only in the Shirui Hills, roughly 18 kilometres from Ukhrul’s district headquarters and home to the Tangkhul Naga tribe. It cannot, in other words, be transferred anywhere else on the planet.

Major Attractions of Shirui Lily Festival 2022:

The Shirui festival is a vibrant four-day event that features a variety of traditional and cultural activities. Live music concerts, folk performances, traditional dances, art and handicraft exhibitions, ethnic delicacies, beauty contests, exhibitions, indigenous games, and sporting events are among the events held throughout the festival.

Get ready to be smitten by the charm of Shirui Lily, an endangered rare beauty endemic to Ukhrul, nurtured by the Mother Earth and celebrated by Manipur. Experience the uniqueness @ #ShiruiLilyFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/WoVoZMLF0g — Manipur Tourism (@TourismManipur) May 22, 2022

Meet the Hathei Chilly, Manipur’s pride and joy in Sirarakhong hamlet, a dazzling red-hot beauty native to the state.

Nungbi pottery is distinctive and handcrafted with affection by the Tangkhuls to commemorate a rich legacy passed down through the years.

The magnificence of Hundung Mova Cave, a limestone cave that adds to the bejewelled land’s appeal, will captivate you.

What are you waiting for? Witness the captivating beauty of this one-of-a-kind flower in Manipur!