Summer Travel Trends: India has restored certain levels of travel normalcy with the removal of Covid-19 restrictions and the reopening of international borders after two years. The coming of the summer travel season, combined with the relaxation of limitations, has boosted people's travel confidence once again. After two straight summers of lockdown, 2022 will be remembered as the first summer season in which people will be able to move freely and without fear.

3 Positive Trends to Promote Travel and Tourism During the Summers:

Destinations and accommodation options

Travelers are eager to resume large bucket trips with their friends and family after a two-year pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This summer travel season, combined with the upcoming long weekends, has prompted individuals to book vacations for a relaxing and refreshing respite from the monotony of daily life. While individuals enjoy a variety of lodging alternatives, hotels account for 80% of bookings for summer, while alternative lodgings such as villas, cottages, and homestays account for 20%. Overall, hotel bookings have reached 90% of pre-covid levels, and the trend is continuing.

International and Domestic bookings

With international flights resumed and traveller trust restored, an average rise of 85 percent in domestic flight bookings and 95 percent in international flight bookings compared to pre-crisis levels. Further investigation reveals that friends and family account for the majority of domestic travel, accounting for 40% of booking inquiries.

The most popular domestic destinations among travellers are:

Ladakh Himachal Pradesh The Northeast Kashmir

Top overseas destinations for travellers during summer are:

Paris Switzerland Thailand Singapore Bali Dubai Mauritius

Company offers and packages

Domestic and international destinations provide distinct experiences, and the travel and hospitality industry is ready to attract more visitors by, among other things, delivering individualised services and packages. Various campaigns encourage and inspire people to travel and experience different domestic and international destinations.

“The arrival of summer season along with a positive outlook of travelers after two years has brought a sense of relief to the travel and hospitality industry. With people exhilarated on taking trips to various offbeat destinations, Yatra.com has witnessed an increase in booking demands by 70% especially for leisure cities. To beat the scorching summer heat, people are making travel plans with friends to take up water adventure sports such as Coasteering, White Water Rafting, Windsurfing, and Jet Skiing this summer season,” says Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder of, and COO, of Yatra Online.

(Authored article by Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder of, and COO, of Yatra Online)